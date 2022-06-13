SS Pulaski, 'Savannah’s Titanic,' explored in new exhibit from Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Though it had a major impact at the time, the maritime disaster is rarely explored in the retelling of area history. That is until the wreckage was discovered by divers in 2018, bringing the legend of the disaster to the surface once more.

Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources

“Discovering untold stories is like having a great secret whispered in your ear,” shared best-selling author and story-teller Patti Callahan. “And this story is one of those secrets.”

“Rising to the Surface” will open at Ships of the Sea on Friday with a special reception and lecture series at 6 p.m., during which Callahan will recount the story of what is known about that fateful night.

She'll be joined by shipwreck hunter Micah Eldred, who will reveal the real-life story of how his team discovered the wreckage, and have worked to solve one of the country’s most enduring maritime mysteries.

“Patti and Micah’s input has been integral to the ‘Rising to the Surface’ exhibition,” shared Wendy Melton, Interim Executive Director and Curator of Exhibits and Education at the museum.

Credit: Bud Johnson Photography Credit: Bud Johnson Photography

"Since the Titanic sank in 1912, the Pulaski has been known as the ‘Titanic of the South’ in maritime circles. Incorporating some of Patti’s research and Micah’s artifacts helped us create a richly-layered exhibit that brings the tragic story back to life," Melton added.

Upon first hearing of the SS Pulaski, Callahan undertook intense research and utilized materials from Ships of the Sea and the Georgia Historical Society which inspired her latest historical novel, “Surviving Savannah.”

The novel tells the story of a real family who was aboard the steamship that tragic night. Just three weeks into writing the novel, Callahan got word that Eldred and his team discovered the actual ship 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

Credit: Courtesy of the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum Credit: Courtesy of the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Since then, Callahan and Eldred have spoken about their experiences numerous times, and together, offer a full picture of the SS Pulaski, past and present, organizers shared.

Thanks to their work and research, the new exhibit will shine a light on a forgotten corner of Savannah history, one that lay just below the surface for nearly two centuries.

Discover more at shipsofthesea.org.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Rising to the Surface: A Summoning of Savannah’s Titanic WHEN: Opening reception lecture series; Friday at 6 p.m. WHERE: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum COST: $25 INFO: Tickets can be ordered in advance at eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-rising-to-the-surface-a-summoning-of-savannahs-titanic-tickets-334805150217

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SS Pulaski, 'Savannah’s Titanic,' explored in new exhibit from Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum