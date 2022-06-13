BreakingNews
AJC INVESTIGATION: Derelict apartment complex puts profits over tenants
ajc logo
X

SS Pulaski, 'Savannah’s Titanic,' explored in new exhibit from Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources

Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Steven Alford
33 minutes ago

On the night of June 14, 1838, more than 120 people lost their lives in one of the greatest disasters to befall Savannahians. The true story has rarely been told. A new exhibit from the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum hopes to change that.

“Rising to the Surface: A Summoning of Savannah’s Titanic” explores the tragedy of the SS Pulaski explosion off the coast of North Carolina.

The ship was enroute to Baltimore, MD from Savannah and lost nearly two thirds of its passengers after its starboard boiler exploded around 11 p.m. The disaster killed wealthy businessmen and families from Savannah and Charleston, along with enslaved people, seamen, and a former U.S. Congressman.

Though it had a major impact at the time, the maritime disaster is rarely explored in the retelling of area history. That is until the wreckage was discovered by divers in 2018, bringing the legend of the disaster to the surface once more.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources

Credit: Courtesy of the North Carolina Department Of Cultural Resources

“Discovering untold stories is like having a great secret whispered in your ear,” shared best-selling author and story-teller Patti Callahan. “And this story is one of those secrets.”

“Rising to the Surface” will open at Ships of the Sea on Friday with a special reception and lecture series at 6 p.m., during which Callahan will recount the story of what is known about that fateful night.

She'll be joined by shipwreck hunter Micah Eldred, who will reveal the real-life story of how his team discovered the wreckage, and have worked to solve one of the country’s most enduring maritime mysteries.

“Patti and Micah’s input has been integral to the ‘Rising to the Surface’ exhibition,” shared Wendy Melton, Interim Executive Director and Curator of Exhibits and Education at the museum.

ajc.com

Credit: Bud Johnson Photography

Credit: Bud Johnson Photography

"Since the Titanic sank in 1912, the Pulaski has been known as the ‘Titanic of the South’ in maritime circles. Incorporating some of Patti’s research and Micah’s artifacts helped us create a richly-layered exhibit that brings the tragic story back to life," Melton added.

Upon first hearing of the SS Pulaski, Callahan undertook intense research and utilized materials from Ships of the Sea and the Georgia Historical Society which inspired her latest historical novel, “Surviving Savannah.”

The novel tells the story of a real family who was aboard the steamship that tragic night. Just three weeks into writing the novel, Callahan got word that Eldred and his team discovered the actual ship 30 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

ajc.com

Credit: Courtesy of the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Credit: Courtesy of the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Since then, Callahan and Eldred have spoken about their experiences numerous times, and together, offer a full picture of the SS Pulaski, past and present, organizers shared.

Thanks to their work and research, the new exhibit will shine a light on a forgotten corner of Savannah history, one that lay just below the surface for nearly two centuries.

Discover more at shipsofthesea.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Rising to the Surface: A Summoning of Savannah’s Titanic

WHEN: Opening reception lecture series; Friday at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

COST: $25

INFO: Tickets can be ordered in advance at eventbrite.com/e/opening-reception-rising-to-the-surface-a-summoning-of-savannahs-titanic-tickets-334805150217

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: SS Pulaski, 'Savannah’s Titanic,' explored in new exhibit from Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum

Editors' Picks
Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital14m ago
Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery
13h ago
Former U.S. Attorney Pak to testify at Monday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing
14h ago
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
7h ago
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
7h ago
United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing
1h ago
The Latest
Millage rate to decrease, teacher pay raises come up in Savannah-Chatham schools'...
1h ago
First City Progress: Construction at 16@95 interchange won't be finished until late-2023
1h ago
Where do the US House candidates stand on guns and abortion? Herring, Griggs weigh in
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top