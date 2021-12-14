Slight uptick in Savannah-Chatham schools' COVID positive cases keeps protocols in place

Compared to the week ending Nov.19, when cases had plateaued, 15 students and four personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while 275 students and six personnel quarantined.

Based upon the most recent report, since schools started in August, 2,639 students and 440 personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. While 21,836 students and 1,045 personnel have been in quarantine.

According to Ray, the district's highest number of student cases registered at 477 during the week ending Aug. 27. During the week of ending Aug. 13, the highest number of students — 4,042 — were in quarantine.

Protocols continue

The district will continue its mask requirement and certain protocols for staff members who test positive for COVID-19. Fully vaccinated staff can be exempt from quarantine if they take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test between days five and seven.

On the school-wide level, seating charts will be required in all classrooms and buses, visitors will have to be screened, masks will be required in order to enter a nurse's station, and volunteers will have limited access to campus buildings.

Ray said the district offers quarantine pay to staff who might be out due to sickness or taking care of a child who might be out of school because of COVID-19 infection.

The district continues to encourage social distancing of three feet or more and vigorous handwashing. Staff who have COVID-19 symptoms cannot report to work and will be required to self-monitor for symptoms. If a staff member does show symptoms, they must report it to a supervisor.

Ray said the district will continue to monitor trends and will make changes as needed. "We want to recognize that last year coming out of the holidays, between Thanksgiving and the winter, we had a spike. We need to wait until we see what happens this January and see whether we've leveled off to make some decisions about not wearing a mask and other things."

