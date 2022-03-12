Second round of Fort Stewart troops disembark from Savannah, reinforce NATO allies

Last week, roughly 3,800 soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd ID were called on short notice to Europe in the wake of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly said he will not send the U.S. military into Ukraine, but has ordered troops already based in Europe to help reinforce the eastern flank of NATO allies. More than 12,000 U.S. troops have also been deployed to Europe to bolster defense.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced last weekend that the U.S. will base an additional 500 service members in Poland, Romania and Germany in light of renewed aggression from Russia, according to reporting from The Hill, an independent political news website.

According to Costanza, the plan for the battalion of 130 troops is to train in Germany for the first two months. Because their skills could be used anywhere, the troops could be repositioned wherever their services are needed.

Specialist Twaney Braxton, a 20-year-old originally from Alabama, said she’s both excited and nervous to be embarking on her first mission overseas.

“I come from a military family so we’re all spread out across the branches,” said Braxton, “My family is very supportive, but also sad because it's the first time I ever left the U.S.”

Braxton, a welder and machinist, said she expects to be fixing doors, stairways or cages, and other things of that nature.

Recent deployments have been marked by their suddenness as Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian cities in the past two weeks.

“It’s not a routine deployment like rotations to Europe or Korea. It’s a response to a contingency,” said Command Sergeant Quentin Fenderson.

Nonetheless, Fenderson said his troops are well prepared.

“We continued to do our regular training on a regular basis. This is the stuff we prepare for week in and week out,” he said, “and that’s the reason why we prep that way because we just never know when things are going to be required.”

Fenderson also noted that young soldiers will be able to rely on senior noncommissioned officers to help coach them throughout their deployment. About 40% of troops already deployed to Europe are more seasoned officers, according to Fenderson.

Alexis Rios, 22, who joined the Army about two years ago, is following in his father’s footsteps. This will be his first deployment as a young soldier, he said.

“I have a wife so it’s kind of hard, but she is excited as I am too,” said Rios, who is a supply specialist.

For Cpl. Jerry Derryberry, a 25-year-old from North Florida, this will be his second overseas mission. His first was a nine-month stay in Iraq in 2018.

“With each deployment, it’s something new to expect,” said Derryberry. “In my last one, we supported a smaller unit, whereas in this one we’re going out to help our NATO allies.”

U.S. House Rep. Buddy Carter (Republican-GA) was present to support the troops as they awaited deployment in the terminal.

“They're a long ways from home. I’ve talked to someone from North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana ... I wanted them to know that I support them and our community supports them,” said Carter, “I’m very proud how NATO, how the free world, has come together to denounce Vladimir Putin and…his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Carter then noted the geopolitical implications of U.S. actions.

“We know that China, Iran and North Korea are looking at this, so it’s very important that we support Ukraine,” said Carter.

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday night to approve a spending package that includes $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, which includes humanitarian aid, defense assistance and economic support. That bill is headed to the president for his signature.

Costanza, 3rd ID commander, said he was extremely proud of his troops for handling the deployments in the time that they were given.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this happen probably in the 30 years that I’ve been in the military,” said Costanza.

“Whenever you send soldiers away for a contingency, you remember what it was like when you had to go through that. There’s this big empathy that you have every time you fist bump one of them because you’ve been that person on the other end of the fist bump.”

