Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022 Grand Marshal's Diary: Parade committee leaves Mass

5-5:45 a.m. Top 'o the Morning

Grand Marshal Danny Powers rose before the sun on St. Patrick's Day. As he put on his suit, his sash, his medals and his ribbon sporting the colors of the Ukrainian flag, he felt a lightness of foot.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

"My feet have been hurting for the last 3 days,” said Powers. “I don't know if it's divine intervention or what, but I feel like I could run a marathon today."

By 5:30 a.m., Powers stood on Liberty Street in front of the DeSoto with a Chatham County Sheriff van escort waiting outside.

A few tourists staying at the DeSoto took photos with Powers and other parade committee members outside the hotel. General Chairman John Fogarty corralled Powers and his aides into the vans, and they were off to breakfast number one.

His series of pre-parade events started with a breakfast at the Manor on Forsyth, the first of five for the morning.

On the bus ride there, someone said, "I feel like we all just took a brief nap, not really a full sleep."

5:45-7 a.m. St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee Breakfast

The first breakfast of the day served as a debriefing for the parade committee. General Chairman John Fogarty went over a few last-minute reminders.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

For instance, politicians in this year's parade will be relegated to four different trolleys, riding together instead of individually. This year, the parade will have fewer floats, only 170 entries

Powers sat with 2020 Grand Marshal Mike Roush at breakfast. In 2020, the parade was cancelled due to COVID, and Roush didn’t get to march.

Credit: Will Peebles Credit: Will Peebles

But this year, he and his family will walk near the head of the parade, a way of somewhat rectifying missing the once-in-a-lifetime chance two years ago.

Powers rose to address the committee. "There’s a lot of eyes on us today and I know in my heart, you are the folks that will get us through today. I appreciate y'alls energy, and dedication to what we do."

8 a.m.: Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist

The Grand Marshall and members of the parade committee have entered the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

This will be updated throughout the day.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022 Grand Marshal's Diary: Parade committee leaves Mass