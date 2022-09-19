BreakingNews
Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
2 hours ago
Savannah Police announced this afternoon that the 17-year-old who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting Saturday afternoon on 71st Street has died.

Devoin Bates-Carrington of Pooler is the 24th homicide in Savannah this year.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a call at the 1200 block of 71st Street and found Bates-Carrington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

SPD detectives continue to investigate the homicide and do not believe it was a random shooting.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police investigate 24th homicide of year. Detectives say shooting was not random

