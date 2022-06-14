Savannah Police body cam footage reveals some answers, raisers new questions

At the time, Jones said the review process was “intense,” and that the Mincey case would be reviewed by her executive team first, followed by the public integrity unit. The file would then proceed to Jones for her to sign off on the unit's recommendation.

Last year, Jones set a goal for her office to review the five pending police-involved cases and issue a public opinion within 120 days. In January, she told SMN it had been a challenge. As of May 29, five more police shootings have been added to review process, according to GBI.

On June 7, more than 11 months after Mincey's death, Scott was finally told no charges would be filed in Mincey's death and that the case was closed.

Now, through an open records request, SMN has received police body camera footage from the SPD that sheds light on what happened on the night of July 17, 2021.

Over the next few days, reporters and editors will cull through footage to piece together Mincey’s last moments seeking to answer the questions at the center of this: How did a traffic stop stretch to 50 minutes and end with the shooting death of Mincey? What police operation, as the family was told, was underway?

Savannah Morning News has committed to covering public safety by looking at root causes for gun violence, telling stories with nuance and depth, and holding accountable not only those who perpetuate violence but those sworn to protect and serve our community throughout the criminal justice system. Part of that coverage has involved persistent pursuit of the events surrounding police-involved shootings.

