Man fatally shot by police after pointing gun at officers during traffic stop

A routine traffic stop spiraled into a fatal police shooting on Saturday night after a passenger got out of a car and pointed a gun at the officers who had pulled it over.
Maurice Sentel Mincey, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which happened about 9:30 p.m. in Savannah, the GBI said in a news release.
The incident began when a Savannah police officer saw a car pass a stop sign without stopping on East Bolton Street, the GBI said. Officers pulled the car over and began talking to the driver outside the vehicle, the agency said.
At some point, police noticed a passenger inside the car moving around, the GBI said. Police told the passenger, later identified as Mincey, to stop moving and to show the officers his hands.
“Mincey refused to do as instructed and suddenly stepped out of the vehicle,” the GBI said. “Mincey then pointed a firearm at officers and an officer fired gunshots at Mincey, striking him.”
Mincey’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. No officers were hurt during the incident, which was the 54th shooting involving law enforcement that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.