When you find the band that you never, ever heard of from a country that you're not familiar with, it suddenly becomes your favorite band. That's the beauty of the Savannah Music Festival.”

Credit: Photo by Andrew Eccles Credit: Photo by Andrew Eccles

Aside from the world music offerings, the lineup features opera star Renée Fleming, bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs, and a tribute to legendary blues musicians Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1, with several discount ticket options available. Patrons 40 and under will be able to purchase tickets to many of the concerts in the chamber music series as well as some of the classical concerts for just $20. The Explorer Pass also returns, which offers a free general admission ticket to all SCCPSS students and one adult family member.

Said Bradford, “We want to make sure that the music is accessible to all folks, no matter if they can afford it or not.”

Richard Burkhart is the visual journalist for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at RBBurkhart@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Music Festival returns in 2024 with emphasis on global roots music

