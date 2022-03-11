Savannah-Chatham District 4 school board member Shawn Kachmar to run for fourth term

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he focused on investments designed to address the impact of COVID-19 and remote learning on educational achievement and advancement. It included targeted spending of CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funds to offer enhanced summer learning opportunities, as well as remediation and enhancement strategies during the school year.

Background

Kachmar has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Pennsylvania State University and Juris Doctor from Emory University.

He is married to Jennifer and has three children that are currently attending or have graduated from schools in the district. He also serves on the district’s capital improvement committee, which oversees the ESPLOST projects that have delivered new and upgraded facilities and technology and security enhancements.

His experience includes being on the PTA, serving as an elected parent representative on Mary Howard Elementary School Council and the Board of Directors for the Educate Chatham Foundation. He has served as chairman of the board and classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement and volunteered for the Mock Trial Program at Beach High School.

Other experiences include serving on the boards of the Georgia Employer Committee, Savannah Employer Committee, the Downtown Business Association, the Savannah Bar Association, the Savannah Development & Renewal Authority and Savannah United, a local soccer club.

He works as a business litigation attorney at Hunter Maclean.

Kachmar has been ranked as one of the Best Lawyers in America by Chambers USA and Georgia Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite, named Savannah’s “40 Under 40” business leaders by the Savannah Business Report & Journal, and was named a “Community Star” by the Savannah Technical College Foundation.

He also graduated from Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia.

Platform:

Focus on the continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Have initiatives to ensure the safety of students and staff

Complete various ESPLOST projects

Improve the school board governance and collaboration with parents and community organizations

Focus on fiscal responsibility

Focus on accountability through all aspects of the district which includes board properly allocating resources to support and improve outcomes at our lowest-performing schools, community partnerships, workforce development and provide support teachers, students, and families.

Opponents:

Kachmar is running against Miki Miller for the seat on the May 24 ballot.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to represent District 4 and to help lead the school system as we transition out of the COVID pandemic," he said."

"I think we have a lot of challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and I hope that my experience and pragmatism will continue to be an asset for the community. My children are in district schools, and I’ll continue to put them, and all of the district’s students, teachers, and staff first."

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

