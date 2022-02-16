Savannah Book Festival: Emiko Jean explores Japan and cultural identity in 'Tokyo Ever After'

Throughout it all, Izumi must reconcile not being seen as “American” enough in her hometown and having to prove she’s “Japanese” enough in Japan.

Despite its Princess-Diaries-esque structure, "Tokyo Ever After" centers a down-to-earth, yet transcendent tale of a young, Asian-American woman connecting with her roots. It’s not only a window into the world of Japanese culture, traditions, and history but a mirror for others who may relate to the playful, irreverent Izzy trying to find herself in a world constantly trying to limit her identity.

“There has been such a wave of love from the Asian American community, especially from young Asian American women, like myself, who didn't see their reflections in fairy tales growing up,” says Jean. “That has been the most rewarding part of publishing this novel — sharing that moment with them.”

Jean is set to virtually share another moment with a live audience at the Jepson-Neises Auditorium (207 West York St.) for the Savannah Book Festival on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. She will be one of many authors presenting in venues around downtown Savannah’s Telfair Square on Festival Saturday. These presentations are free and open to the public, and the full schedule can be found on the Savannah Book Festival website.

While Jean will be presenting among a diverse group of invited authors with works spanning adult and young adult fiction, memoir, history, etc., much like Izumi, she is not to be boxed in. Before "Tokyo Ever After," Jean published two novels both in different genres. Her 2015 debut novel, "We’ll Never Be Apart," is a young adult thriller; her sophomore novel, "Empress of All Seasons," is a young adult historical fantasy.

“The genres I write reflect what I read — which is pretty much anything,” Jean explains.

But it also runs much deeper than having a wide range of taste. For Jean, her journey from thriller to historical fantasy to romantic-comedy also reflects her journey of examining and growing closer to her Japanese roots.

Her first novel featured a white protagonist, because “I didn't believe I would be published if I wrote a Japanese-American protagonist.” Soon after "We’ll Never Be Apart" was published, however, “the We Need Diverse Books™ movement kicked into gear.” This gave Jean the support she needed to write the Japanese characters she’d always wanted to, which is how "Empress of All Seasons" came to be.

"Tokyo Ever After" has Jean connecting with her younger self and upbringing in a more direct way, as she shares many of Izzy’s struggles as an Asian-American growing up in a predominantly white town as well as Izumi’s cheeky humor. Even to this day, Jean’s name is occasionally mispronounced like Izumi’s is. Just as Izumi allowed others to call her Izzy for their ease and comfort, Jean used to not speak up about the mispronunciation of her name either.

“As an adolescent, when my name was mispronounced, it made me feel so small. Insignificant. I am working to change that,” Jean says. As Izumi’s brash, supportive best friend Noora lays out plainly, “If white people can learn Klingon, they can learn to pronounce your name.”

Not all of us are fortunate enough to have a group of friends that look like us and share our struggles like Izumi’s three best friends, otherwise known as the “AGG” or Asian Girl Gang. Standing up for your name and thereby standing up for your identity and heritage is a hard lesson to learn alone, especially as a young person, but it’s made much easier when young people can see their experiences reflected in not only the books they read but also the authors that write them.

IF YOU GO What: Emiko Jean When: Saturday at 2 p.m. Where; Jepson-Neises Auditorium, 207 W. York St. Cost: Free Info: savannahbookfestival.org/

