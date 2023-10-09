Savannah Bananas are taking ‘Banana Ball’ to the sea. What to know about the cruise

When the Savannah Bananas announced the team’s 2024 World Tour schedule, a new entertainment option was also added — a cruise.
The "Bananaland at Sea" cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida after the Bananas play at the Miami Marlins ballpark on Oct. 12. The cruise, which runs from Oct. 14-18 will travel to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.
The cast and teams will be on the ship, with plenty of photo opportunities and activities.
Presale is now open. To join the list, go to https://www.bananalandatsea.com/presale/
For full details, including pricing and packages, go to https://www.bananalandatsea.com/
2024 Banana Ball World Tour Draft— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) October 6, 2023
Oh, and one more thing...
In a year of firsts, our final stop (or should we say stops 😉) is exactly that. We are taking Banana Ball offshore 🌊
Introducing Bananaland at Sea! Can't wait to sea you there! 🏖️🚢⚓️
Savannah Bananas 2024 World Tour schedule
Tampa Bay, FL - February 8-10, 2024
Peoria, AZ - February 15-17, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - February 23-25, 2024
Jacksonville, FL - March 1-3, 2024
Houston, TX - March 9, 2024
Baton Rouge, LA - March 14-16, 2024
Gwinnett County, GA - March 22-24, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - March 28-29, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - April 4-6, 2024
Durham, NC- April 12-14, 2024
Albuquerque, NM - April 20-21, 2024
Mesa, AZ - April 25-27, 2024
Fresno, CA - May 3-5, 2024
Sacramento, CA - May 9-11, 2024
Oklahoma City, OK - May 16-18, 2024
Columbus, OH - May 24-26, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - May 30-31, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - June 1, 2024
Boston, MA - June 8, 2024
Nashville, TN - June 13-15, 2024
Indianapolis, IN - June 27-29, 2024
Buffalo, NY - July 5-7, 2024
Washington, D.C - July 13, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - July 18-20, 2024
Louisville, KY - August 1-3, 2024
Cleveland, OH - August 10, 2024
Norfolk, VA - August 16-18, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - August 22-24, 2024
Salt Lake City, UT - August 30-31, 2024
Des Moines, IA - September 6-8, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - September 13-15, 2024
Philadelphia, PA - September 21, 2024
Savannah, Ga. - September 26-28, 2024
Miami, FL - October 12, 2024
Bananaland at Sea - Oct. 14-18
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Bananas are taking ‘Banana Ball’ to the sea. What to know about the cruise
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.