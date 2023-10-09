Savannah Bananas are taking ‘Banana Ball’ to the sea. What to know about the cruise

When the Savannah Bananas announced the team’s 2024 World Tour schedule, a new entertainment option was also added — a cruise.

The "Bananaland at Sea" cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida after the Bananas play at the Miami Marlins ballpark on Oct. 12. The cruise, which runs from Oct. 14-18 will travel to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

The cast and teams will be on the ship, with plenty of photo opportunities and activities.

Presale is now open. To join the list, go to https://www.bananalandatsea.com/presale/

For full details, including pricing and packages, go to https://www.bananalandatsea.com/

Savannah Bananas 2024 World Tour schedule

Tampa Bay, FL - February 8-10, 2024

Peoria, AZ - February 15-17, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - February 23-25, 2024

Jacksonville, FL - March 1-3, 2024

Houston, TX - March 9, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA - March 14-16, 2024

Gwinnett County, GA - March 22-24, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - March 28-29, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - April 4-6, 2024

Durham, NC- April 12-14, 2024

Albuquerque, NM - April 20-21, 2024

Mesa, AZ - April 25-27, 2024

Fresno, CA - May 3-5, 2024

Sacramento, CA - May 9-11, 2024

Oklahoma City, OK - May 16-18, 2024

Columbus, OH - May 24-26, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - May 30-31, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - June 1, 2024

Boston, MA - June 8, 2024

Nashville, TN - June 13-15, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - June 27-29, 2024

Buffalo, NY - July 5-7, 2024

Washington, D.C - July 13, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - July 18-20, 2024

Louisville, KY - August 1-3, 2024

Cleveland, OH - August 10, 2024

Norfolk, VA - August 16-18, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - August 22-24, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT - August 30-31, 2024

Des Moines, IA - September 6-8, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - September 13-15, 2024

Philadelphia, PA - September 21, 2024

Savannah, Ga. - September 26-28, 2024

Miami, FL - October 12, 2024

Bananaland at Sea - Oct. 14-18

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Bananas are taking ‘Banana Ball’ to the sea. What to know about the cruise

