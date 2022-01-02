Savannah art galleries: Betsy Cain elements grounded in nature, experience

Betsy Cain, the nature of not knowing: Jan. 7-March 19, reception 6-9 p.m. Jan. 14; Laney Contemporary Fine Art, 1810 Mills B Lane Blvd.; 912-438-4442, info@laneycontemporary.com, laneycontemporary.com.
Credit: Laney Contemporary Fine Art
Solo exhibition by Savannah-based artist Betsy Cain. A new way to explore new forms and ideas, a mapping of possibility. Cain’s lines are responsive and her processes move fluidly from one medium to the next, the gallery states. Her dance-like, calligraphic line work on the picture plane is a spatial record of movement. Two and three-dimensional works intertwine and inform one another in this large and innovative selection, an aggregate of concentrated responses to solitary time, reflection, the subtlety of colors, and the way that all of these elements are grounded in nature and experience.
Gallery Listings
Submit your event at online@savannahnow.com and put Gallery listing in the subject line.. Published online. Events printed in chronological order as space allows. Art shows practice COVID restrictions with face masks and social distancing.
Expedition Fun by Bryson Thurston: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Jan. 11; The Sentient Bean, 13 E. Park Ave.
Solo exhibition blurs the lines of adventure and misadventure through a playful series of mixed media paintings, created in 2021; inspired by time spent on Tybee Island and in Savannah during late spring. Cowboys, explorers, and characters found in his paintings are reminiscent of a childʼs fantasies of adventure and seem to have a story all their own. Bryson chooses to leave much up to the imagination: the series invites the inner child of the viewer out to play, rekindling a sense of joy and curiosity we all once knew.
Credit: Bryson Thurston
$300 & Under by various artists: through January; Location Gallery @ Austin Hill Realty, 251 Bull St. Featuring a variety of mediums including painting, photography, mixed media and more, this show has over 30 Savannah artists with all works being $300 or less.
Credit: Location Gallery
Participating artists: Stacie Jean Albano, Carmela Aliffi, Jamie Azevedo, Lino Azevedo, Claire Barrett, Angela Burson, Lennie Ciliento, Antoine deVilliers, Laurie Darby, Emmy Dudley, Joy Dunigan, Tate Ellington, Maxx Feist, Tamara Garvey, James Graham, Beth Logan, David Laughlin, Calli Laundre, Heather MacRae, Marta McWhorter, Jennifer Nolan, Lisa Ocampo, Jan Pagratis, A.J. Perez, Michelle Perez, Dana Richardson, Peter E. Roberts, Shelley Smith, Troy Wandzel, Lisa D. Watson, Paula Gomez Williamson, Jon Witzky, Calvin Woodum, Rose Marie Woulfe and Heather Young.
White Elephant: through Jan. 2; a group exhibition by Sulfur Studios supporters; sulfurstudios.org.
Change of Plans - illustrations by Kay Wolfersperger: through Jan. 2; Foxy Loxy Cafe first floor, 1919 Bull St. Savannah; foxyloxycafe.com. She studied at the Savannah College of Art and Design and earned two BFA degrees, one in graphic design and one in fibers. She has worked in many roles throughout the design industry, now as a freelancer. .
Credit: Kay Wolfersperger
Ongoing
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah art galleries: Betsy Cain elements grounded in nature, experience