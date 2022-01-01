Savannah area readers donate $68,758 to Empty Stocking Fund

The generosity of this community is so moving. The Empty Stocking Fund raised $68,758 between Thanksgiving in Christmas.

Part of the editing duties for the Empty Stocking Fund stories is copying and pasting the daily donations report from an email into our content management system. We, as editors, format that information line by line.

The size of each donation varied and underscored the care Savannahians have for others – we are eager to give. Some gave $5,000; others $5. No matter the amount, the act of helping others is priceless.

The leader of one of our Empty Stocking Fund partners, the Salvation Army’s Paul Egan, put it best, saying, “Celebrating the first Christmas gift ever, the Angels sang about peace and goodwill. Through the Empty Stocking Fund we have seen beautiful goodwill extended to the children and families The Salvation Army serves. Our prayer is that in the new year, peace might find a home in the heart of each person we have blessed and every kind soul that has given of themselves to make it possible.”

The following is a list of donations received since Dec. 18. Previous donors were acknowledged in the daily Empty Stocking Fund stories that published between Thanksgiving and Dec. 23.

Donations

W.J. & Angela Southerland: $50

Edwin & Ellen Gilliard & Family: $150

Pam: $100

In memory of Barron C. Burke: $50

In memory of Greg Sloan, Linda Sloan, "Jimbo" Allen from Martha & Erv Sloan: $150

Mary & Edwin Tritch, Jr.: $100

Bernd & Stephanie Rendall: $250

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $100

In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Roosevelt Wise, Dr. & Mrs. George Brunson, Sr., Rev. & Mrs. William Blackshear & Deceased Family Members: $200

Santa's Dancing Elves @ Expeditors Intl.: $3,630

In Memory of Geima, Papa, Nana & Granddaddy: $100

John & Stephanie Roche: $200

In memory of Esther & Louis C. Mathews: $150

In memory of Big Pop, Lorenzo Magwood: $75

In memory of my husband Lorenzo Magwood: $100

Bob & Carole Michna: $250

Jack, Madeline, Thomas, Bailey & Henry: $100

In memory of Jim McAleer: $100

In loving memory of Karen Elizabeth Willis: $56

Anonymous: $100

Dr. Brion S. Berg: $150

Darrell & Elmira Goforth: $50

In memory of Elisabeth Lipp: $50

Wilmington Island UMC Friendship Class: $100

Joan C. Fraser: $50

Palestine Chapter 240 Order of the Eastern Star: $151

Diantha Barstow: $100

Landings Women's Golf Association: $3,167

Robin D. Noll: $500

Compton Family: $100

Laurel & Robert McCorkle III: $1,000

Anonymous: $1,000

St. Paul's Greek Orthodox Church: $300

In memory of Steve Smith: $500

Anonymous: $100

Elena: $25

Peter & Cynthia Calder: $100

Ann & Joseph Wilson, Jr.: $150

Saint Nicholas Society of Savannah Celebrating our 58th Anniversay & in memory of our Patriarch Eddie Bell, Members Walter Carson, Kenny Williams, Sam Inglesby, Jess Chappell & Associate Don McElveen: $1,050

William J. Massey: $150

In loving memory of Al Wing & Jim Mills: $150

Thomas S. Gray, Jr.: $200

Anonymous: $25

In memory of Thomas J. Durrence: $100

Anonymous: $300

In honor of the staff of GHC: $50

In memory if Kaye Kole by Connie & Tom Glaser: $100

St. Pius C Alumni Association: $200

M.N. & C.J. Matthee: $500

In memory with love of J. Robert Logan, Jr. by his brothers, Lawton & Clarkson: $50

In loving memory of Mrs. Helen Gignilliat Connerat & Col. & Mrs. Joseph A. Logan, Jr. by Dr. & Mrs. J. Robert Logan: $50

In memory of H. Hitchell Dunn, Jr. from E.S.D., E.D.S., E.M.D.: $100

Anonymous: $50

Anonymous: $100

In honor of Mary H. Caputo, RN: $100

In Honor of SCDS 5th Grade Teachers by Hayes Culver: $50

In Honor of SCDS 8th Grade Teachers by Helen Culver: $50

Gerald D. Halterman: $40

Patricia & James Wann, Jr.: $100

Gail & John O'Meara: $100

Wilbur J. Hartmann: $25

In honor of Bill, Jeff & Jim: $75

Employees of Neurological Institute of Savannah: $3,021

Julia Mikell: $500

Greg Plaunt: $250

Pamela O'Quinn: $250

Tom Hansen: $25

James Taylor: $20

Tara Edwards: $15

Susan Dischner: $100

Pamela Freedy: $45

In loving memory of Judge Hearn: $100

In loving memory of Randy Johnson: $100

In memory of my mother Marcia Lebos, Love David Lebos: $32

In memory of the deceased Sullivan & Hagan Family members: $100

In memory of Bill & Mary Jane Spangler: $100

Anonymous: $50

Paul Hudson: $100

Tracey Renzi: $25

In loving memory of Ronald Kolman: $100

Lia Jones: $100

Damien & Dante Heard: $75

Shandy Moss: $25

Joseph Buttner, Jr.: $50

About the Empty Stocking Fund Founded in 1971, the Empty Stocking Fund collects donations as a way to help families in need during the holiday season. The newspaper promotes and raises money for the fund held by the Savannah Community Foundation. The Salvation Army and the United Way of the Coastal Empire facilitate the program. The United Way uses its information and referral call center to screen applicants and the Salvation Army provides qualified applicants with needed help. The Savannah Community Foundation holds the account and collects and tallies the donations. The Savannah Morning News uses the promotional strength of its digital and print platforms to promote the effort and designates funds for the agencies providing the direct assistance.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah area readers donate $68,758 to Empty Stocking Fund