During the parade, a Georgia State Patrol trooper made a single arrest — for public drunkenness. According to the release, an additional 16 arrests were made in the operation zone during the rest of the weekend, down by nearly half from 2019.

Eight people were arrested for obstruction; three for public drunkenness. The SPD Traffic Unit wrote 122 citations and made 17 DUI arrests.

Of the 35 business monitored by the SPD's Alcohol Beverage Compliance (ABC) unit, 12 restaurants and business failed by selling alcohol to underage drinkers and failing to check IDs, including the CVS on Bull Street, the Bohemian Hotel on the river, and Cha-Del's liquor store on Bull Street in the Starland neighborhood.

Despite the smaller and tamer crowds over the four-day celebration, trash still reigned. The city reported at its Tuesday presser that sanitation workers hauled away 300 tons of waste.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Return of St. Patrick's Day parade and festival proves tamer than in years past, fewer arrests made