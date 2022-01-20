“So this is a sustainable solution for fixing the crossing, so when you hit it you don't fly in the air as has happened in the past.”

Along with what is owned by the railroad, the crossing also serves as a jurisdictional boundary with the City of Savannah to the west and Chatham County to the east, so the project required the three entities to work together, Shearouse said.

The city and county portion of the project will cost just over $40,000 with the two municipalities splitting the total. WATCO’s general contractor will be handling the roadwork.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: President Street railroad crossing to be improved; work to close roadway for weekend