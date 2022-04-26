President Biden to pardon 1, commute sentences of 7 people from Georgia

The Augusta Chronicle: 2 convicted in 2017 in Columbia County drug case among 78 granted clemency by Biden

All of President Biden's commutations target people serving sentences for low-level drug offenses, according to a release. The Biden administration announced they would be taking new steps to support people re-entering society after incarceration, such as expanding services and granting opportunities for employment.

What is clemency, and what does this mean for recipients?

Clemency is the authority under the constitution given to presidents to issue pardons and sentence commutations.

A pardon is relieving criminal charges for someone who has either been convicted or is facing a criminal conviction. A pardon represents a full legal forgiveness for a crime, removing any remaining prison sentence, probation conditions or unpaid fines as well as collateral consequences, according to USA TODAY.

Biden said in a White House release that the three people pardoned have each "demonstrated their commitment to rehabilitation and are striving every day to give back and contribute to their communities."

A sentence commutation is a narrower grant of mercy used to shorten a prison sentence while leaving the conviction intact. Nearly one-third of the commutation recipients would have received lower sentences if they had been charged today under the First Step Act, according to senior Biden administration officials.

Who from Georgia received clemency?

Pardons:

Sentence commutations:

Tellas Levallas Kennedy – Glennville, Georgia

Carry Le – Duluth, Georgia

Stephanie McMurphy – Adel, Georgia

Rickey Wayne Norton – Augusta, Georgia

Shannon Ann Norton – Augusta, Georgia

Tony Lee Stanfield – Villa Rica, Georgia

Courtney Donnell Zeno – Warner Robins, Georgia

Where can I find the full list of clemency recipients?

The full list of people who received pardons and commuted sentences from President Biden can be found at whitehouse.gov.

Olivia Ali is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. She can be reached at oali@gannett.com or on Twitter @OliviaNAli.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: President Biden to pardon 1, commute sentences of 7 people from Georgia