Sufficient water and sewer infrastructure is crucial for any city. A municipality’s wastewater treatment plant removes harmful bacteria and byproducts from sewage or wastewater for reuse.

Pooler’s plant can currently accommodate 3.3 million gallons per day. With the expansion, capacity will nearly double to 6.23 million gallons per day, said Lightle.

Pooler received two bids for the project: Ruby-Collins, which was selected for the contract, came out to $48,753,303; Reeves Young came out higher at $48,795,000.

About $9 million will come from American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA).

ARPA, signed into law March last year, designated about $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Appropriate uses for the money include investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Pooler, like most other jurisdictions, received the first half of their funds last spring and anticipates the second round this May.

Planning for the project started in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the economy and global supply chain. Prior to resulting inflation, the expansion’s estimated cost was $40 million. Once the bids for the project came in, however, figures came out nearly $8.9 million over budget, according to Lightle.

ARPA funding, which will cover the excess costs, combined with a $25 million Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan and existing expansion funds will finance the project.

Supply chain delays have also pushed back the estimated finish date for the expansion from May 2023 to December 2023.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Pooler awards $49 million contract for wastewater treatment expansion project