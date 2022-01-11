Opening of the Enmarket Arena in Savannah delayed; Riley Green concert postponed

“I think we take our disappointment, and we pack it away because we recognize that we're closer now than we've ever been. And so internally we'll deal with the issues that led up to this, but I think for our citizens we need to be excited that it's still going to happen, it's going to happen in our lifetime, it's going to happen this year, it's going to happen in this quarter,” Johnson recently told the Savannah Morning News.

“I think we were as optimistic as we possibly could be, unfortunately things don't always turn out the way you want them to turn out and it is what it is and we'll get it right.”

Parking, or lack thereof, was another concern. In December the city announced that while the venue would open to the public on Jan. 14 the two main road projects at Stiles Avenue and Gwinnett Street, along with construction of some of the parking lots wouldn't be ready in time.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The city released a traffic plan to mitigate traffic concerns and keep visitors out of the surrounding neighborhoods late last month.

The city and arena operator, Oak View Group, are working together to use two church-owned parking lots and eight city properties around the arena until the infrastructure improvements are finished. There will be about 1,600 parking spaces available for the first several events, as well as a designated Uber and Lyft drop-off/pick-up space and a free trolley from the Historic District to incentivize attendees not to drive.

Crews first broke ground on the 149,000-square-foot facility in September 2019. The arena will accommodate 9,500 attendees at maximum capacity and include club seats and more than a dozen suites.

The $170 million arena project is being funded largely by $142 million in voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax revenues, known as SPLOST.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

The arena along with improvements to the surrounding Canal District is one of the biggest projects ever taken on by the City of Savannah.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Opening of the Enmarket Arena in Savannah delayed; Riley Green concert postponed