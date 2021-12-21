One of Savannah's creepiest artists, Liz Bishop, is wishing you a scary, Merry Christmas

“Krampus is cool,” she quipped.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Although her subject matter varies, Bishop’s work tends to fall into one of two main themes: Pop culture figures that exemplify her artistic sensibilities, and deeply personal portraits that investigate the challenges that the artist has faced in her own life.

Within her portfolio you’ll find images of characters like Isabella Rossellini’s Lisle Von Rhuman from the 1992 hit cult film, "Death Becomes Her," "Game of Thrones’" murderous and vengeful Arya Stark, and the iconic dark seductress, Elvira.

Art off the Air: Tatiana von Tauber will tantalize you with her new art space near Forsyth Park

But it’s the latter works, where the painter dives deep into the abyss of her past, where you’ll find her most powerful pieces in her collection, images that are both haunting and profoundly human.

“Basically anything dark I’m going to be drawn to it and want to paint it,” she noted. “But if it’s coming out of my head… [I’m] kind of bringing symbols to show that.”

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Through the years, one figure has emerged time and time again: A dark-haired woman with dark eyes, a melancholy expression, often looking directly back at the viewer. It’s a character with whom Bishop, who one can’t help but notice shares similar physical features with, has found a kinship.

“That one just always sticks in my head,” she said. “I’ve always kind of go back to that one. I used to draw it a lot when I was younger, when I was kind of developing my art style. So it kind of just stuck in there and carried [on] through the rest [of my work].

“A lot of school bullying occurred, which kind of put me on the defense. And you kind of start noticing other stuff about other people where you’re down in that little box of your own that you’ve created to get out of that bad situation.”

'More than art camp': Heather Young and Tate Ellington tackle life, motherhood together with art

“That’s why I’m attracted to the struggles of others, like mental illness, physical abuse, stuff like that,” she added. “So yeah my work I think kind of reflects that sometimes.”

Unfortunately, not everyone who views Bishop’s work is willing to take the journey with her, and her dark themes have, at times, gotten her some backlash. It’s an ironic twist given that the pieces themselves are often, as she noted, a response to bullying.

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“I’ve had pretty nasty letters sent to me before,” she recalled. “I did the one, it’s a pencil drawing of a nun, and she’s got no top on. And I had this woman write me. She was telling me that’s she was a nun and that was a sin to do and all this horrible stuff.”

“People that get it, get it,” she acknowledged. “But if you don’t get it, you’re going to attack it, I think, so it’s a little controversial.”

Still, though, my personal Christmas wish would be to see a little bit more of the type of work that Bishop is doing out in public, acting as a sort of counter to the more traditional and “safer” work that has a foothold in Savannah. But for the artist herself, it’s much more about what she gets from the work’s creation than any sort of acclaim.

2021 Savannah Artists Gift Guide: Here are ways to support local artisans this holiday season

“I would like to have some gallery shows,” she admitted. “But yeah, it’s fine for me to keep it as a hobby honestly too. If I can just do it for myself that’s happy time for me.”

Credit: Courtesy of the artist

“It’s cathartic, kind of therapeutic, really,” she went on to say. “You just immerse yourself in it and let it come out.”

Find Liz Bishop on Instagram @maidenvoid and @mmaidenvoidd as well as MaidenVoid on Facebook.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesdays from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: One of Savannah's creepiest artists, Liz Bishop, is wishing you a scary, Merry Christmas