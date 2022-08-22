BreakingNews
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary
ajc logo
X

One dead, four injured in early morning crash in Liberty County

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Lewis Levine
31 minutes ago
ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

A Liberty County woman standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway was struck and killed Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff.

According to Laff, the 32-year-old woman, who was driving a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, pulled over to the side of the road in the direction of Riceboro and was standing behind her vehicle when she was struck by a motorist operating a 2014 Hyundai Azera traveling in the same direction.

Laff said the motorist failed to maintain his lane and slammed into the woman and her vehicle, causing both vehicles to rest in a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

The motorist and two children who were inside the vehicle were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah as well as a child in the Volkswagen Jetta.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: One dead, four injured in early morning crash in Liberty County

Editors' Picks
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them9h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
2h ago
Construction delayed for Roswell’s much-debated Historic Gateway Project
5h ago
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary
1h ago
Authorities work to contain bird flu at Henry animal sanctuary
1h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
6h ago
The Latest
Q&A: Economist marvels at successes, challenges around the planned Hyundai EV plant
Partnership launches acoustic monitoring buoy for whale conservation off the coast of...
Savannah Smithereens opens downtown spot for smashing, breaking and therapeutic violence
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
20h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top