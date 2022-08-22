Laff said the motorist failed to maintain his lane and slammed into the woman and her vehicle, causing both vehicles to rest in a ditch.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorist and two children who were inside the vehicle were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah as well as a child in the Volkswagen Jetta.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: One dead, four injured in early morning crash in Liberty County