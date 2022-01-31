No more driving to Atlanta: Enmarket Arena poised to make Savannah a live music destination

“Also, you look at the aspects of the premium spaces,” Jones added. “We have premium spaces, which is something we’ve never had here in Savannah. It gives us the capability to bring in bigger productions of shows utilizing our partners at Live Nation, and our Oak View leadership team of Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, Peter Luukko, and Chris Granger.”

Local music fans should no longer have to drive fours hours to Atlanta to see some of their favorite acts.

“The other side of it is that people from these bigger markets are going to want to come see that show in Savannah because we’re a destination,” said Jones. “They’ll be able to see a show at a world-class venue, but then they’ll spend an extra day or two whether on the front or back end, to enjoy all that Savannah has to offer.”

Away from Enmarket Arena, other local venues attract new acts to Savannah

District Live in the Plant Riverside District is another exciting venue that opened recently. Although it is a mid-sized venue, District Live has been attracting bigger acts that normally would skip over Savannah. The attraction of Enmarket Arena can only help District Live rope in even higher quality shows.

“120% and I think it’s already doing that,” agreed Tyler Gray, Director of Entertainment and Programming at Plant Riverside District. “I’ve already had conversations with Monty [Jones] and Oak View about the idea of working together. It’s two different venues, we’re talking about a very large venue and a very small venue, and how can we work together to create fun experiences like VIP concerts at our place that would work in concert with Enmarket and whatever concerts they’re bringing to town.”

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Gray does not see Enmarket Arena as a competitor, but as a partner in improving the music scene for everyone.

“I think part about what you’re seeing with District Live is that we are creating an intimate atmosphere for big artists that are already with the Live Nation brand,” said Gray. “The big one that has stuck out for me is Ben Folds. I saw him in Nashville at the Ryman with 4,000 people and now he’s dong the same kind of tour in a 450 capacity venue.”

Smaller bars and promoters are hoping to see some trickle-down benefits from Enmarket Arena. AURA Fest founder Timothy Walls, who has been busy booking metal and rock shows at small venues like Sentient Bean and El Rocko Lounge, is already seeing positive changes thanks to newer larger venues.

“I think that, since we got some of those mid-sized venues like Victory North and District Live, that it’s a good thing,” said Walls. “It’s good to see growth. I’m curious to see if Live Nation and AEG — they have the power to bring bigger acts through — it will be interesting to see if they do different stuff than the Civic Center. Will it be similar programming or will they do something fresh with it?”

Credit: Photo courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov Credit: Photo courtesy of Valentin Sivyakov

Locals hopeful for what the arena brings to Savannah

Although Enmarket Arena is probably too large for the types of acts Walls likes to see, he hopes that a growing music market will attract more acts of all sizes to Savannah.

“It would be nice to see more of the bands that play the Masquerade, for example, come through,” said Walls. “Just for my world of what I work with like hardcore, metal, indie rock. A lot of those tours hit Atlanta, they hit Orlando. Growing up as a teenager, or even now, you have to drive a few hours to see those tours. We’ve already had some come through...We had Obituary and Black Dahlia Murder at Victory North, so that was pretty big for Savannah. We’re making the right steps.”

Walls grew up in Savannah and remembers the days when bands like Poison and Guns N’ Roses would perform at the Civic Center, but witnessed a gradual decline in the quality of artists that would stop in Savannah.

Credit: Savannah Morning News Credit: Savannah Morning News

“It’s a healthy thing to have a spectrum of entertainment options in a growing city,” said Walls. “We have a place for everything. There’s a place for DIY house shows, there’s a place for the night clubs, the mid-sized rooms. It will be cool if the arena brings in Foo Fighters or something like that. If we start getting stuff like that, that would be like what it used to be.”

With Enmarket Arena bringing large shows and attracting visitors to our city, not only will smaller music venues possibly benefit from the influx of tourists, but restaurants and bars, as well.

“I think more live music in the city will promote more live music attendance,” said Smith Mathews, founder and managing partner of Southbound Brewery. “Kind of like, ‘The rising tide lifts all boats’ scenario. If people around Savannah and in Savannah start getting out to see more live music, even on a large scale like they’re going to be bringing to the table, then ideally they’ll get out and see more on the smaller venue scale.

“I drive to Atlanta to see some of my favorite bands. Rarely do they come through Savannah. I think it will definitely provide us with an opportunity to grow the local live scene. They’re obviously going to be getting major national acts. If people are starting to come to town for the weekend to come see a show on Saturday, then they might come to our place the Friday night before, or pre-game at our place before they go to the show, which is pretty much around the corner from the venue.”

Two Tides Brewing Co. in the Starland District hosts live music, including their annual Metal Fest. They also collaborate often with Graveface Records to promote live music on DeSoto Row.

Liz Massey, owner and brand manager for Two Tides, saw many venues like The Jinx close during the pandemic, and would like to see more small venues spring up in its place. Enmarket Arena could potential create a market for more venues.

Credit: Tom Cartmel / For Do Savannah Credit: Tom Cartmel / For Do Savannah

“I’m from Austin so I’m used to going out where every single bar on the weekend has live music in it,” said Massy. “I love live music, so I’m always down for more venues in general. I don’t think Savannah has had a live music venue like that, yet. I’m excited about the potential to bring in larger bands. I think when it comes to the kind of bands and shows we host though, it’s kind of a different flavor. I think more people coming to Savannah for live music is a good thing.”

When booking bands, small promoters like Two Tides sometimes struggle to convince artists to steer their tour towards Savannah.

“I think putting Savannah on the map a little more will be helpful to encourage more stopover shows and more music acts in the neighborhood.”

There is still some work left to be done on Enmarket Arena, so it remains to be seen how much it will impact Savannah, but with a slate of high quality shows already booked on the calendar, and a positive outlook from local venue owners, artists, and promoters, it looks like Savannah is about to make a much bigger mark on the entertainment map.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: No more driving to Atlanta: Enmarket Arena poised to make Savannah a live music destination