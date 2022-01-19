Hamburger icon
New Hampstead K-8 School opens, alleviates overcrowding at Godley Station

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

After a number of delays, New Hampstead K-8 School opened on Tuesday. The school was built to relieve overcrowding at Godley Station K-8 School.

With redrawn attendance zone boundaries, the new campus will take 748 students from Godley Station, 113 students from Bloomingdale Elementary, and 42 students from West Chatham Middle schools.

Around 800 students started their day at New Hampstead K-8 with a full capacity for the building reaching 1,500. The school was built with an ESPLOST-funded budget of $42,500.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: New Hampstead K-8 School opens, alleviates overcrowding at Godley Station

