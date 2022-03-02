Credit: Miki Miller Credit: Miki Miller

She has a bachelor's degree in business from Kennesaw State University. In the community, Miller has volunteered with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Savannah Downtown Business Association (SDBA), the Tybee Sea Turtle Project and in the Savannah-Chatham County public schools.

Opponents

Miller is challenging current District 4 school board member Shawn Kachmar, who has not announced if he is seeking re-election. Miller will be on the May 24 ballot, which includes federal and statewide elections.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Miki Miller seeks District 4 seat on Savannah-Chatham school board