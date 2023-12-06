May you be merry and bright at the 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade along the Savannah River

Make merry and shine bright this weekend at Savannah Waterfront’s annual Christmas on the River event. Beginning 5 p.m. on Friday, Rousakis Riverfront Plaza will be filled with live musical performances, food and more. Then, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the festive and colorful 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade travels west to east along River Street up to Broughton Street and through City Market. Bring the whole family.

If You Go >>

What: Christmas on the River

When: 5-8 p.m., Dec. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 9