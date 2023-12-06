BreakingNews
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

May you be merry and bright at the 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade along the Savannah River

Santa arrives in style at Christmas on the River

Credit: Casey Jones

Combined ShapeCaption
Santa arrives in style at Christmas on the River

Credit: Casey Jones

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Staff Reports
32 minutes ago

Make merry and shine bright this weekend at Savannah Waterfront’s annual Christmas on the River event. Beginning 5 p.m. on Friday, Rousakis Riverfront Plaza will be filled with live musical performances, food and more. Then, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., the festive and colorful 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade travels west to east along River Street up to Broughton Street and through City Market. Bring the whole family.

If You Go >>

What: Christmas on the River

When: 5-8 p.m., Dec. 8, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 9

Where: Rousakis Riverfront Plaza, River Street

Schedule: savannahswaterfront.com/christmas-on-the-river

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: May you be merry and bright at the 31st annual Lighted Christmas Parade along the Savannah River

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Savannah Morning News. Savannah Morning News provides daily news coverage on Coastal Georgia. Visit them at savannahnow.com or on Twitter @SavannahNow.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top