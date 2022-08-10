ajc logo
Man's body recovered from Savannah River after multi-agency search effort

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
47 minutes ago

Emergency crews located the body of a man in the Savannah River Monday evening near the Marriott Savannah Riverfront, the day after witnesses reported he had fallen into the river.

According to a Savannah Police Department report, three witnesses saw the purportedly homeless man, who they said appeared intoxicated, in Rousakis Plaza across from the River House Seafood Restaurant before he fell into the river. None of the witnesses saw anyone near the man when he fell. The man's sandals were found on the pier. His hat was located downstream near the Hyatt.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

An SPD sergeant and lieutenant and Savannah Fire first responded to the scene. At the assistant fire chief's request, River Street was closed as they searched for the man Sunday afternoon and Monday morning using sonar equipment. Chatham County Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and SPD Aviation units assisted with the search.

The man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man's body recovered from Savannah River after multi-agency search effort

