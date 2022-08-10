An SPD sergeant and lieutenant and Savannah Fire first responded to the scene. At the assistant fire chief's request, River Street was closed as they searched for the man Sunday afternoon and Monday morning using sonar equipment. Chatham County Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and SPD Aviation units assisted with the search.

The man's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Man's body recovered from Savannah River after multi-agency search effort