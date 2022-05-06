Man & Woman of the Year Campaign raises $635,454 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Savannah

The 10th annual Man & Woman of the Year campaign wrapped up on April 30 with a Grand Finale Celebration at the Hyatt Regency Savannah. The event celebrated the hard work of seventeen local business leaders and their teams. Collectively they raised $635,454 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) mission to find a cure for blood cancer and provide support to patients and their families.

Every dollar the candidates raised counted as one “vote” and the candidates with the most votes were awarded the titles Man & Woman of the Year. Team Throwing CURE Balls, led by Charlie Webber with Choate Construction Company, earned the title of Man of the Year by raising $142,252.15. The Runner Up Man of the Year was Shane Harpham with Sea Smile Pediatric Dentistry, leading his team, Sea Kids Smile. The title of Woman of the Year was awarded to Kaylin Hammer, with Hammer Insurance. Her team, Hammer 4 Hope, raised $70,878.74. The Runner Up Woman of the Year was Christy Marsengill, with Keller Williams Coastal Area Partners, leading her team, Team Not Giving Up. All the candidates competed in honor of LLS’s Boy & Girl of the Year, Eli and Aurora, local children who are blood cancer survivors and sources of inspiration to others.