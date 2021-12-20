Kwanzaa Krawl honors heritage, unity with Black-owned vendors, artists, nonprofits

Gibson-Carter saw an opportunity to amplify the principles of Kwanzaa and said she wanted to "remind our young men and boys of their value by promoting peace, evoking love and ultimately helping them understand the responsibility they have to our ancestors who fought for so many of the freedoms they enjoy today."

Each night from 6-8 p.m., a different restaurant will serve as the host site and guests can expect fellowship, music, dancing and a Kwanzaa spelling bee. Partial proceeds from the sales will be donated to various charities.

Local elected leaders and local historians will also be in attendance, the latter of who will highlight the seven principles of Kwanzaa: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith)

The event will also feature local storytellers, lecturers, poets, authors, teachers and speakers.

Guests will be asked to follow COVID restrictions and guidelines, as well as participate in on-site screening and testing.

