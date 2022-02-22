Jurors take only 4 hours to convict Ahmaud Arbery's killers of federal hate crime charges

The defense made no excuses for their clients' racist language and behavior, but they maintained they did not kill Arbery because of his race. The defense, which called one witness during trial, also noted their clients hadn't referred to Ahmaud Arbery in any of the social posts presented or call him a racial slur.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, still has a federal lawsuit pending against the McMichael and Bryan who killed her son. The suit also names as defendants Glynn County Police Officer Robert Rash (who testified during the state and federal trials), former Chief John Powell, officers who names are not yet know, former District Attorney for Glynn County Jackie Johnson, and prosecutor George Barnhill of Ware County who Johnson asked to assume responsibility for the state murder case.

Last September, Johnson was indicted on a felony charge of violation of oath and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction and hindering a law enforcement officer. Johnson could face one to five years in prison for violating her oath and up to 12 months in prison for the misdemeanor charge.

Barnhill announced in January he would not seek reelection as Waycross Judicial Circuit District District Attorney.

