Joe Buck won't seek re-election as Savannah-Chatham school board president after health scare

By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

After announcing his intention to seek a fourth term as Savannah-Chatham school board president last week, Joe Buck retracted the decision and said he wouldn't seek re-election after a health scare late last week.

In a media release on Monday, Buck said the health scare took place on Thursday. The release stated that even though the health scare was not life threatening, the incident caused Buck to reconsider his priorities and focus on his health and family.

Buck has served three terms as school board president and was first elected in 2007  and 2014. He won back his seat in 2018.

With Buck out of the race, Roger Moss, Ty Whitely and Todd Rhodes are now the only announced candidates seeking the school board president post. School board elections are set to take place on May 24.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

