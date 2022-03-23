ajc logo
Islands High School evacuated after threatening phone call; threat deemed not credible

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Bianca Moorman, Savannah Morning News
51 minutes ago

Islands High School students were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the school received a phone threat.

In a news alert that was sent out to parents, students were evacuated as a precaution after the school got a threatening phone call around 1:30 p.m. The students were moved to Coastal Middle School and were dismissed from that location.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Campus Police, Savannah Fire and Savannah Police departments responded to the scene, the news alert said.

The news alert said "the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."

In an email, the district's communication director Stacy Jennings said after law enforcement was called to the scene, it was determined that the threat was not credible.

She said the district didn't have any additional information on the incident.

Check back for updates.

Bianca Moorman is the education reporter. Reach her at BMoorman@gannett.com or 912-239-7706. Find her on Twitter @biancarmoorman. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Islands High School evacuated after threatening phone call; threat deemed not credible

Featured
