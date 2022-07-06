ajc logo
X

'Is this a scam?': Georgia gas station owner 'gives back' with $2 price over July 4th weekend

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Latrice Williams, Savannah Morning News
47 minutes ago

Liberty County native Victoria Smith travels back and forth between her hometown and Atlanta frequently. Most days, it takes anywhere between $95-$100 to fill her tank. But as she returned home for the Fourth of July weekend, she could not believe her eyes when she passed Chevron gas station on 131 E. General Screven Highway in Hinesville.

The price of fuel was $1.99 a gallon.

Smith began clapping and shouting for joy. Just before she pumped, she took in the moment and questioned whether or not the discounted price was real.

“Is this a scam?” she asks.

The rollback cut her spending in half.

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

In a video captured by photojournalist Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service, the station's owner Ravi Patel shared what compelled him to drop the price well below the national average.

“We want to give back to the community,” said Patel. “The community makes us who we are as a family. We all came from India to make a better life for ourselves. This is what we need to do to give back to the community.”

A fuel tank arrived the day before to top off the tanks and Patel estimated about 5,000 gallons were sold in three hours. Cars were stretched for miles as people piled in to take advantage of the unprecedented price.

“It makes me feel good and I’ll sleep better at night,” said Patel.

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Emanuel Holmes said he felt like he went back in time. “I feel like it’s 1960,” said Holmes.

His wife Robin called the discount a blessing. “With the way gas prices are these days, a lot of people can’t afford it,” she said. “Twenty dollars will only get me a quarter of a tank. It’s a major blessing.”

Smith elaborated on how Patel’s generosity will impact every driver that came through his gas station.

“This is powerful,” said Smith. “Everyone should follow through because it is deeper than just getting around. People are not seeing their families and people are having a hard time. I just bought this truck, but it’s no good if I can’t drive it right?”

ajc.com

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Credit: Lewis Levine / For Savannah Morning News

Patel knew he would take a huge loss. Typically, gas sells for $3.85 a gallon at his store, but he insisted he made the right decision.

“Everything is going crazy,” said Patel. “I was sleeping one time and I thought I need to do something for the community to ease the burden on their wallet. The first thing that came to my mind was gas. The way the world is right now, we need to give back to the community.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Is this a scam?': Georgia gas station owner 'gives back' with $2 price over July 4th weekend

Editors' Picks
Mysterious Georgia monument partially destroyed by explosion3h ago
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash
11h ago
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
5h ago
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers
1h ago
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers
1h ago
Douglas County man guilty of strangling, falsely imprisoning, threatening woman
1h ago
The Latest
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson: After 2 weeks of City Market shootings, curfew is ‘still on...
10h ago
Telfair Museums expands focus on art education with incoming Children’s Art Museum at...
11h ago
Savannah police: Teens arrested in City Market shooting during Fourth of July weekend
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
22h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top