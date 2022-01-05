'In the midst of our surge': Chatham County's COVID cases rise more than 480% over 1 week

According to Thacker, Memorial has 585 total hospital beds.

St. Joseph's/Candler Health System is also seeing a "higher volume of patients due to a number of factors including the flu and patients seeking treatment for COVID symptoms," according to spokesperson Scott Larson, who emphasized that the system's emergency departments do not provide COVID-19 testing. He encouraged people to seek out dedicated testing centers.

“While the omicron variant appears to be more infectious, it is showing milder symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, runny nose, and congestion without shortness of breath,” said Larson. “The good news is that because of the milder symptoms, there are far fewer hospitalizations than in previous spikes, although we have seen an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Despite breakthrough cases, the vaccine is demonstrating that it is effective in keeping most patients out of the hospital.”

Antivirals available

As infectious disease specialists discover more variants, alternative treatments could alter the COVID-19 landscape.

The Department of Public Health, according to Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, has made 2,000 total doses of two COVID-19 oral antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, available at four location in the region, including Savannah, Richmond Hill, Brunswick, and Midway. The drugs are administered only by prescription from a healthcare provider and for non-hospitalized patients who have tested positive, are experiencing mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease, and who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection because of underlying medical conditions.

As doctors work to find new treatments, Davis urges people to remain cautious.

“I think we are in the midst of our surge,” said Davis. “It is very very contagious. I urge people to avoid crowds. I would consider masking up again, especially if you're going to be indoors.”

