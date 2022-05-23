Hyundai is coming to Bryan County. Here's how the region prepares for state's largest project.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is projected for early 2023 and the facility is slated to open in January 2025.

But as Tollison note, the work on the megasite is just a part of what has to happen to get ready for Hyundai's arrival.

Jobs coming to Bryan County

The plant is expected to be one of the biggest employers in the region with upwards of 8,000 jobs created. Officials also anticipate the project will generate hundreds, if not thousands, of indirect jobs related to Hyundai suppliers.

“This is almost 8,000 jobs, good paying jobs. The people who work here are going to just love this company. It's a great company,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Pooler).

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

According to economic development officials, jobs at the Hyundai plant are expected to pay wages "very competitive with others in the advanced manufacturing market." The average annual salary in the industry locally is $58,105, not including benefits.

Recruiting and job training are expected to begin in the coming months.

Savannah is currently experiencing a labor shortage, with the unemployment rate at 3.2%. Despite the numbers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said a lack of workers is to be expected from time to time. He went on to say the Peach State has always been an attractive place to live and the plant will entice families to plant roots here.

The Chatham Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, opened in 2019 as part of the state's Quick Start program, will be a linchpin in workforce development of Hyundai, Kemp said.

“We are putting investments with our own state resources into the training center,” said Kemp. “Those kinds of things that we've done here in the past have benefited not just one company. It's been Gulfstream, JCB and other suppliers. So we feel like this will be more of the same for this project.”

The training center will be ready for the influx of Hyundai workers, according to Scott McMurray, Quick Start's chief operating officer. He forecasts the program ramping up about a year ahead of the start of production, or early 2024.

“That is why we are called Quick Start, because the day that this factory is ready to produce cars, the employees are going to be ready to produce those vehicles as well, McMurray said. "The talent will come from here but will also come from all over the country. If you build it, they will come. The workforce in this region will grow over time as the company and its suppliers grow as well.”

Georgia Ports Authority growth

The Georgia Ports Authority has a strong relationship with Hyundai and its sister company, Kia Motors since the opening of its West Point factory a decade ago. Friday's announcement is likely to make that relationship even stronger.

According to the GPA's annual report, 2021 brought a year of growth for Roll on/Roll off (Ro/Ro) cargo with 668,166 units crossing all GPA docks. Ro/Ro cargo, refers to wheeled cargo, such as cars, trucks or buses.

The Port of Brunswick handled the majority of the growth, moving 650,000 units of vehicles and heavy machinery in 2021. In total Ro/Ro volume was up 11% over the previous year.

"To have the Hyundai Group invest again, in Georgia speaks volumes about the relationship they have with the state, the ports and everyone else and so we're just so excited to continue to grow that partnership,” said Georgia Ports Authority Executive Director Griff Lynch.

Friday’s announcement of the country’s first Hyundai EV plant was a short-lived celebration for local leaders.

Commissioners, mayors and the like will have to work tirelessly to ensure they can handle what is expected to be a large surge of newcomers in the next two years.

And they do not have much time.

Wesley Corbitt, chairman at-large for the Effingham County Board of Commissioners said they do not have a plan in place yet. He added it is going to require a significant amount of support to get the roads and housing ready.

“Today, we are not ready. But we are getting ready," Corbitt said. "It’s going to take a lot of resources that we hope will follow this investment by the governor in this area that will help provide the infrastructure we need for water, sewer and road improvements.”

Quality of life in Bryan County

No one can argue the Hyundai plant will increase the quality of life tremendously.

At the height of the pandemic, thousands of people left their jobs to take high paying gigs left by baby boomers forced into retirement. The Hyundai plant could force a similar exodus from people tired of skimpy paychecks.

“There are going to be people who are tired of what they're doing and they are going to be happy to move here,” said SEDA's Tollison. “You're going to see somebody who lives in Columbus or Atlanta wanting change. The quality of life here is going to be a big driver. We still have an affordable cost of living here, right? Compared to other places if you look at all the data, compared to all the other cities in the South, we are still very competitive.”

The plant is good news for folks without a degree. The average worker without a high school diploma makes $748 per week, while a bachelor’s degree can provide earnings of more than $1,200 per week, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Rob Hood, vice president of government affairs for Hyundai Motor Group for the Washington D.C. office, said these jobs will provide great opportunities for marginalized groups. He said the company has worked alongside Historically Black Colleges and Universities amongst others to bring in laborers who need a stable career path.

“This is going to be lifechanging for people,” said Hood. “We need people to build the cars, assemble batteries and work with high-tech industrial products. We will train them and make them part of our family.”

The Quick Start program will cater its training to fit Hyundai's needs, McMurray said.

“We're going to be helping train workers to take advantage of all the new technologies of how these vehicles are built,” McMurray said. “I am looking forward to engaging with the company, working with them, putting the training program together and really getting them trained up for these great jobs that are coming down the line.”

Those new to auto manufacturing should expect a learning curve, but the program has some of the most skilled leaders in the industry to train up their workforce.

But what does all of this mean for Gulfstream, Georgia Pacific and other local manufacturers? It is safe to say many of those laborers are already planning their exit to join Hyundai’s team.

Tollison said they are going to be very cautious to ensure they do not step on anyone’s toes.

“There is going to be multiple, multiple avenues and multiple efforts in recruiting in getting the workforce up and started,” said Tollison. “The Department of Labor is going to be heavily involved with recruiting. So I think we're in a good position, at least from all the work that we've been doing thus far to ensure the company is going to have success and recruiting the talent they need.”

Hyundai megasite in Bryan County effects housing

Bulloch County might have the biggest disadvantage when it comes to the site. While the commute will be just 30 minutes each way, Statesboro can't match Savannah when it comes to amenities.

A lack of activities may prompt families to look for housing elsewhere.

But Roy Thompson, chairman for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, said they are open to adding more things to make the county appealing for families that need an outlet. The town has Splash in the 'Boro, a waterpark with multiple slides, a lazy river, wave pool and more, a bowling alley and the city is home to Georgia Southern University. The schools boasts 15 Division 1 sports so families can enjoy a variety of sporting events throughout the year.

But there are few places to shop and families that opt to live in the county will be further from the beach and downtown Savannah.

“Sure, there can be more attractions,” said Thompson. “We haven’t discussed any of this yet, but we may need to add something else.”

Bryan County was booming long before the megasite came into existence. But will there be enough homes built in time for this kind of growth? Carter Infinger, chairman for the Bryan County Board of Commissioners, said they are ahead of the game.

“We are always working on that,” said Infinger. “We are laying out a comprehensive land use plan which will take six to nine more months to complete. We’ve been preparing for growth for a couple years now. It takes leadership and vision to see what’s coming in the future and get prepared for it. I think we have prepared for it well and we are ready to go.”

Anna Chafin, CEO of the Bryan County Development Authority, said she expects to see more residential properties pop up in and around Ellabell and Pembroke in the next five to 10 years.

“I think Black Creek and Ellabell for sure have a lot of potential because it's so close to the site,” said Chafin. “And you've got infrastructure that's being extended in that area. And then outside of North Bryan, the area in New Hampstead, there are about 10,000 new homes being planned there. I believe South Bulloch will see some growth in the residential front too.”

TSPLOST role in largest project in GA history

According to the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, the county is expected to grow by 20,000 in the next 10 years and TSPLOST funds will help with transportation improvements.

“We are meeting almost every other day planning for transportation, highway improvements and safety issues,” said Corbitt. “We only have two and a half years left, so we have to be ready.”

SEDA's Tollison did not go into depth regarding what advancements will be made on the the main arteries around the megasites, such as I-16 and U.S. 208. However, he did note there will be “significant transportation improvements made around the site.”

“Stay tuned to that,” said Tollison. “There's going to be overwhelming improvements for access in and out of the site and tying into I-16. We're doing it in a smart, collective responsible way. This site has been in the making for quite some time. I don't think that we should be seen as somebody that just wants to go and put up a bunch of buildings everywhere. So, there's going to be significant transportation improvements made around the site.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hyundai is coming to Bryan County. Here's how the region prepares for state's largest project.