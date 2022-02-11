Humane Society for Greater Savannah finds forever homes for pups while slinging Donatos Pizza

Surprised to learn that this former high school dance teacher is 38-years-old, we chat about her previous life volunteering at natural disaster rescues like Hurricane Katrina where she would go out with military groups and rescue animals and livestock left at home.

Arriving next is volunteer Georgia Southern University Business Administration student Ana Nguyen and her cousin and St. James Catholic School sixth grader Vanessa Nguyen. With an amped up 6-month-old Boba tugging at the lease, I manage to snap a pic before they are led over to play with Lassie and Cran.

As HSGS's Volunteer Coordinator Sara Beauchamp greets Mary and Richard Bass, I chat with the Florida natives about their 15 months of loving the Wilmington Island lifestyle and their years of volunteering. With an invite to the Lonely Hearts Art Show with Stephanie Forbes at Rules of Three Gallery on Feb. 25, I head into the fresh baked goodness of Donatos.

Greeting me with a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza is Donatos co-owner/operator Adam Kurena. The Ohio native is busy herding his daughter Anna, son Finn Likens and nephew Fischer Greene over to sample a twist bread with hot pink icing and heart shaped sprinkles. Snacking on the new Valentines Day treat, I talk with the Cleveland Browns fan about Donatos community involvement.

"We spent a lot COVID working with Jennifer Green and Meals for Medical, delivered pizzas twice a week to teachers for four months at the end of the school year and we are looking forward to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity for 2022," shares the devoted community supporter.

Interrupting us to hand me a sweet tea is Donato assistant manager Melodee Brant. I remember meeting Melodee on opening day three years ago because of her multi-colored hair and today is no different.

Sporting magenta and purple streaked tresses, the Cartersville native has been a true blessing for Adam and co-owner's Debbie and Bob Fischer along with Cassie and Jason Greene. Debbie just happens to be Adam's mother-in-law and along with his brother-in-law Jason, this Waters Avenue location is a true family affair.

While talking with Jason, I learn that the Clarksville, Ohio, native "implements speech detect/dictation software for hospital's and doctor's offices," loves camping and fishing then gets amped when talking with WSAV's new General Manager David Hart over football. Gracious! The next minutes are a flurry of Rams vs. Bengals stats and plays before I introduce David to Adam.

While placing a to-go order, I trot back in the kitchen to say hey to masterpiece pizza maker Matthew Perry, chat with "good energy" Jermaine DeCosta about his love of shoes, clothes and good R&B then pause for weekday mainstay Laura Biggins.

The St. Albans, N.Y., native tells me her chihuahua and German Shepard are happy and healthy, she is still buying as many books as she can and plans of horseback riding when the weather clears up.

By now, the lobby is full so I head back outside to catch up with Nina. The avid animal lover tells me that there is a need for cat litter, wet kitten food and formula for kitten season and that they are always in need of blankets, toys and pet food donations.

With 2021 a record year with over 2,600 adoptions, a 99% live release rate and keeping animals in their homes, this much loved animal saving institution on Sallie Mood Drive is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.

Head to the first building in the front and Nina promises to have the door for you. Come on y’all, help save a life!

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Humane Society for Greater Savannah finds forever homes for pups while slinging Donatos Pizza