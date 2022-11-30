Hoax confirmed at Savannah High School after reports of active shooter: Here's what we know

What is 'swatting'? False active shooter calls clog law enforcement, terrify schools

Approximately 100 first-responders came to the scene. Chatham Emergency Services treated two people for non-trauma injuries, according to the agency's leader, Chuck Kearns.

Students were ushered out of the school during their first-period classes. All have been reported safe and have reunited with family members or moved to a nearby location to await pickup by a parent or guardian.

Additional details about the incident have not been released, although an official with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said the district will update the public as soon as possible.

Savannah-Chatham schools working to re-unify parents, students; plan for next day

The district initially directed parents and guardians towards the Pennsylvania Avenue Recreation Center to be reunified with their students, but Blanco said a formal reunification plan was being finalized and sent out to parents.

She did not know whether class would be cancelled at Savannah High School for the rest of the day.

Brunswick shooting confirmed as hoax

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is "aware of reports" of the incidents along the coast, according to Nelly Miles, director of the public and governmental affairs for GBI.

"At this point, the GBI is on standby with investigative teams ready to assist," Miles wrote in an email. "GISAC (state fusion center) is also working closely with federal agencies to monitor activity.

Brunswick High School in Glynn County went into a lockdown after receiving reports of a possible threat, but about 10:30 a.m. the lockdown was lifted after it was confirmed as a hoax.

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Gov. Brian Kemp issues statement on mass shooting hoaxes in Georgia

After multiple mass shooting calls were determined to be hoaxes across the state on Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement.

"Law enforcement across all levels immediately sprang into action. They did not hesitate to rush toward potential danger to protect our children," he said in a statement.

Kemp's statement did confirm that the FBI would be actively investigating "these acts of domestic terrorism" and they would put every resource available in Georgia to finding those who proliferated the messages.

This is a developing story. Check back often for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Hoax confirmed at Savannah High School after reports of active shooter: Here's what we know