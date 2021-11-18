Historic Ardsley house to set the mood for weekly music series from Shena Verrett, Xulu Jones

One Lattimore is beautifully designed — from its grand entrance to its beautiful gardens that lend themselves to be enjoyed by guests and partygoers. It is hard not to close your eyes and travel back in time and imagine the parties that were held back then.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

There are stories of silent film actor Rudolph Valentino, known in Hollywood during the 1920s as the Latin Lover, visiting and enjoying a few soirees at One Lattimore; lending itself as one of the locations in Savannah in the mid-19th century for the bohemian type. Bohemian was used to describe the non-traditional lifestyles of artists, writers, journalists, musicians, and actors, seems like One Lattimore is finding its place back to its history.

A hundred years later, One Lattimore has been purchased by Noble L. Boykin Jr., a Savannah lawyer with an ageless spirit.

Now, the house is filled with music every Friday night with a music series titled “Live from Lattimore” — a parlor concert series featuring musicians Shena Verrett and Xulu Jones, and conceived by Shelley Smith and the hospitality of Noble Boykin.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

"After a rained-out show, Shelley brought the show to the Lattimore mansion. The night was a magical mix of music, friends, and the most incredible atmosphere anyone can imagine," Verrett said. "It was so successful we decided to do it once a week through the winter months. So, we are now live streaming series to benefit Savannah AMBUCS.”

“Savannah AMBUCS has been raising money for local community and activity groups for a long time," Jones added. "AMBUCS's history with the special needs community in Savannah runs deep. They have helped so many children with special needs and others with mobility issues.”

Verrett, who's music is soulful and infused with rock and roll, feels collaborating with Jones on the project is an honor.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

“You know I have known Xulu for a long time. He is such an amazing human being and performer. His music is rooted in some good ole funk and he has this reggae vibes that is just so organic. Coming together to create this series feels wonderful. We have other locals joining us in the future and we hope as the series grow other local performers want to join us in the space," she said.

"On Friday the 19th, we have Jacob Evans performing with us. It is always fun you never know what might happen. Collaborations, duos we are open to the creative energy that is raised in the room.”

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

“I know Shena, and I are thinking about future collaborations and music we wish to create," Jones said.

"It is hard to not grow admiration and feel inspired when you collaborate with others. I have been homeless, and I have been down but creating music while raising funds and awareness makes it all so much sweeter.”

You can watch "Live from Lattimore" every Friday during the fall and winter season from 6 to 8 p.m. on Shena Verrett's Instagram and on Facebook Live. Due to limited space, audience attendance is an invitation only and requires a donation to Savannah Ambucs. Please send FB message to Shena Verrett or text 912-328-7811 for information and donations.

Credit: Adriana Iris Boatwright / For Do Savannah

Upcoming Show Dates Nov. 19 Dec. 3, 10, 17 Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Historic Ardsley house to set the mood for weekly music series from Shena Verrett, Xulu Jones