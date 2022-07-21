Her keister made her known around town, 'butt' her heart is what Savannah will miss

That's so Savannah: Plenty of Savannahians dispute origins of Chatham Artillery Punch

Take for instance the year she joined the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade, she is known for her end — rear end, that is — which she delights the crowds when she proudly waves and turns around, showing her fake bottom. She has been tugged (people try to pull down her dress), hugged, cherished and has become a parade regular.

Her “costume” once was awarded with a free ice cream, every day for a year, which she proudly collected and shared with many around town to everyone’s delight.

Butt (yes, pun intended) it doesn’t stop there.

The stories, the many tales she tells, I've always felt she should be a standup comedian. She jokes about the flasher she once saw, and how appropriate that he was in Johnson Square. Without missing a beat, Ann explains how the Johnson Square statue was vandalized with google eyes. Why google eyes? She references the flasher and name of the square, and wonders about creativity.

Once, a bird deposited a massive amount upon her head. She explains it had to be the largest bird of mammoth proportions because it was such a gigantic mess. People were staring, speechless, yet, Ann insisted it was good luck, seeing the glass half full, with positivity and humor.

Living downtown, she often helps the homeless. She always knows just what to say, and most importantly, how to say it. I’ve never met anyone quite like her, she makes Savannah a better place, and has touched so many people in town.

Her rented apartment has been sold, and the end of this month, she has to leave. I’ve had both the pleasure and honor of working along side her for nine years, and can honestly say, she has made me a better person.

I am not alone. Savannah won’t be the same.

Goodbye, Ann, we will miss you. I am hopeful that she will come “back” to us, someday. “Butt”......you never know.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Her keister made her known around town, 'butt' her heart is what Savannah will miss