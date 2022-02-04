Guilty plea or trial? Ahmaud Arbery's killer to decide at hearing on federal hate crimes charge

Travis’ father Gregory McMichael, 65, was expected to make the same plea, but also asked for extra time to decide what the next steps would be in the case. In court filings late Thursday evening, the elder McMichael withdrew his plea agreement.

The hate crime case will continue against William "Roddie" Bryan, the McMichaels' neighbor who filmed Arbery's killing. This means Bryan and Gregory McMichael will go to trial Monday.

Earlier this month, the McMichaels were sentenced to life plus 20 years without the parole in the state murder trial. Bryan was sentenced to life plus five years with the possibility of parole.

Risk of a harsher sentence

Brunswick-based trial attorney Page Pate said it’s unlikely the McMichaels will get what they want if they plead in the federal case, but they run the risk of a stiffer sentence by going to trial. “The only benefit would be accepting responsibility for what they did and hoping the judge gives them a lower sentencing. Basically, throwing themselves at the mercy of the court.”

Pate said he believes Bryan's case will be different because he didn’t pull the trigger and that the burden of proof to show he was motivated by hate is higher.

“I think he and his lawyer are saying, 'There’s no reason for us to plead guilty to 30 years, we have a chance to win the case at trial.’”

