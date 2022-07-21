ajc logo
Gretsch scholar Eric Davis is helping Georgia Southern students 'discover their musical identities'

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

When asked how he'd like to be remembered as a teacher, Georgia Southern University's first-ever Gretsch Distinguished Scholar of Guitar/Music Industry Eric Davis answered instantly.

“[As] one who cared for their students, knew them as individuals, and also was able to help them discover their musical identities."

Davis, a longtime veteran of the music industry, was the first student to graduate with a master's degree in guitar performance from The Julliard School in 1991. Since then, he has worked as a touring guitarist, performed on many Broadway productions, and given numerous private lessons. As apart of the original soundtrack cast for "Jagged Little Pill," Davis won a Grammy for best musical theatre album in 2021.

While Davis still performs professionally and works as a representative liaison for the Gretsch company, teaching remains his primary focus.

Coming into his second semester at Georgia Southern, Davis draws on his past experience as he manages all of the college’s private guitar lessons and coaches the college’s instrumental ensemble.

"Everybody is different, and you can't just treat everybody and teach everybody the same. My approach to teaching is very student-centered, which means the students are involved with me on what they learn and how they learn," Davis said. "I don't just come in and tell them 'this is what you're going to play' [or] 'this is what you're going to do.' We collaborate.”

The same holds true in his lectures. This fall, Davis will teach an intro to music industry class where he’ll aim to give students practical advice based on his experience on an array of topics - ranging from artist management to making a living after graduation.

Based on his experience, from giving private guitar lessons in his twenties to teaching in public schools to eventually performing on Broadway, making a career in music is a lifelong process.

“You don't have to have all the answers when you're 22. When you finish school, you are just beginning,” Davis said. “My message to students is if you want to do this, there are ways to do it."

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Southern University

Davis said most music programs don’t talk enough about making a living, even though it is not a clear-cut process. In his classrooms, Davis said he tries to further their careers by identifying and focusing on what makes each of his students and their talents.

However, Davis said networking is crucial in moving careers forward.

“It's more about a process of learning and discovering what works and what doesn't work. What doesn't work is staying at home and, and waiting for the phone to ring,” Davis said. “What does work is going out meeting people, going to conferences, going to concerts going and just building your base of contacts."

After being hired as a professor in the Fred and Dina Gretsch School of Music, Georgia Southern University's College of Arts and Humanities dean John Kraft said Davis will have an "immediate impact" in a January press release.

“Eric has the whole package: experience on stage and behind the scenes; experience with the nuts-and-bolts of the music industry; a practical orientation toward career progress; a gift for teaching; mastery of classical, jazz, and rock guitar technique; a clear understanding of Georgia Southern and its mission; and a deep appreciation for the Gretsch legacy,” Kraft said.

Davis is currently in New York City where he just finished recording an extended player with actress with Lauren Patton, which will release in the coming months. After living in NYC over three decades, he called the decision to move to the Savannah area one of the best in his life. He’ll return in early August for the start of the academic year.

"There's a lot going on in Savannah, and the secret's getting out,” Davis said. “[Savannah] is a thriving arts and cultural community. It's not surprise I fell in love with it. It's full of really great artists and a lot of creative work going on, so I'm very excited to get to know it better."

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gretsch scholar Eric Davis is helping Georgia Southern students 'discover their musical identities'

