Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Savannah's Yamacraw Village

Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Savannah police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead late Friday night.

At about 9:50 p.m., police responded to a call of a person injured in a fight at Yamacraw Village, Savannah police Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said in a news release.

At the scene, officers found the girl suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

"SPD Homicide Detectives continue to conduct interviews and are following up on significant information and tips concerning this investigation," Pagliaro said.

Any other witnesses who have additional information in either incident are asked to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Girl, 15, killed in late-night shooting in Savannah's Yamacraw Village

