“[Taxpayers’] continued resilience through the pandemic has put us in a position to fund these things,” Tillery, R-Vidalia, told committee members.

Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service Credit: Beau Evans/Capitol Beat News Service

Tillery highlighted a series of budget line items where the Senate increased spending above what the state House of Representatives approved two weeks ago. The committee added $28 million to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement to reward elementary schools that report positive results in third-grade reading proficiency, $2.8 million to establish a new Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner’s office in Macon and $2.5 million for a pilot summer program offering tours of college campuses to teenage foster children.

The Senate also added $2.5 million in bond financing to design a building for the new medical examiner’s office and slightly raised the next installment of state bond funding for the Savannah Convention Center expansion from $80 million to $83 million.

The committee also supported a House proposal to eliminate the institutional fee on University System of Georgia students a cash-strapped Board of Regents approved during the pandemic.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia's 2023 fiscal plan blessed by Senate budget writers