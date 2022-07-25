Georgia lawmakers take lead in refining CHIPS Act aimed at competing with China

Carter said he was hoping it would be "signature legislation" for this Congress, but the lawmakers' annual August recess is less than a week away.

The billions that would go to funding the semiconductor industry has been one of the Biden administrations priorities in combatting inflation and calming the supply chain issues. The White House urged Congress last week to focus on passing a more limited measure.

White House officials, including Commerce Secretary Gina Raimonda, urged Congress to move forward with the bill, even if it means only passing the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. The CHIPS part of the bill would provide for the emergency funding for domestic semiconductor production.

Carter says that could be the only part of the bill that survives.

"I was hoping that it would be the signature legislation for this session. And I think we had a great opportunity. But what has happened is that we're running out of time, we don't have a lot of days left in this session. And right now, it looks like it's going to be very much scaled back," Carter said.

The shortage of chips has cramped electronics makers and automotive makers that rely on the chips for their products to work. Only 12% of microchips out there today are produced domestically.

The currently proposed legislation is a condensed version of a bill the Senate passed in June last year that also included $52 billion for chips as well as another $200 billion in funding for U.S. scientific and technological research to compete with China.

The measure never made it to the House floor, as members instead passed their own version of the bill in February, with a few trade proposals tacked on.

Carter said the bill's future is uncertain with just a few days until recess.

"The clock is ticking," Carter said. "And we're running out of time."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Georgia lawmakers take lead in refining CHIPS Act aimed at competing with China