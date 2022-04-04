Miller's death is the third officer-involved shooting in Chatham County this year under investigation by the GBI.

On March 26, two off-duty SPD officers working security at Social Club on Congress Street shot a man after pulled a handgun and pointed it at the officers. He died three days later at a local Savannah hospital.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 19, SPD officers chased a man through an apartment complex and commercial business area, ending in the parking lot of Home Source Rentals at 9133 White Bluff Road. While running, the man, later identified as Zachary Smith, 24, from Ellabell, pointed his weapon at an officer. The officer fired, hitting Smith in the leg. Medical aid was rendered at the scene and Smith was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GBI investigates second Savannah police officer-involved shooting in past 2 weeks