Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent murder-suicide

Both had left Nine Line Apparel's employ. In June of this year, Scalf, who ran as an independent for the U.S. Presidency in 2020, had returned to Texas and worked as a brand manager for holster company Versacarry. Coulter served as a sales representative for the tactical gear manufacturer Blue Force Gear since November 2020.

Earlier Tuesday, broadcast station WJCL News posted a video message to YouTube that Scalf made soon after Coulter's shooting, alluding to his struggles with mental health.

The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7/365 for veterans struggling with mental health or contemplating suicide by calling 988 and pressing 1, or texting 838255.

