BREAKING: More sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent murder-suicide

Credit: Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News
By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

This is a developing story.

Around 5 p.m. on July 12, Savannah Police discovered the body of 28-year-old Madalyn Coulter in a red Toyota Highlander in the parking lot of the Double Tree Hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. Dead from a gunshot wound, Coulter had been reported missing hours earlier.

The man ultimately suspected of her murder, 41-year-old Zachary Scalf, had been found dead hours earlier from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car, parked in the lot of Nine Line Apparel on Fort Argyle Road, where both Coulter and Scalf worked together from 2018 to 2020.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and Savannah Police released details of the suspected murder-suicide today, one week after their deaths. Both were U.S. Army veterans. He in the infantry and she as a healthcare specialist, according to their LinkedIn pages.

Both had left Nine Line Apparel's employ. In June of this year, Scalf, who ran as an independent for the U.S. Presidency in 2020, had returned to Texas and worked as a brand manager for holster company Versacarry. Coulter served as a sales representative for the tactical gear manufacturer Blue Force Gear since November 2020.

Earlier Tuesday, broadcast station WJCL News posted a video message to YouTube that Scalf made soon after Coulter's shooting, alluding to his struggles with mental health.

The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7/365 for veterans struggling with mental health or contemplating suicide by calling 988 and pressing 1, or texting 838255.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Former Nine Line Apparel manager and presidential candidate dead after apparent murder-suicide

