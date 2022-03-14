'Family reunion': Savannah's legacy families celebrate return of St. Patrick's Day parade

In 1984, he and his wife Lisa, who grew up on Tybee, helped decorate a pickup truck, the first “float” emblazoned with the Tommy Butler family banner. Now that the family has grown to include 14 nieces and nephews and 22 great-nieces and -nephews, they need two floats.

Readers on St. Patrick's Day parade: Looking forward to family, day drinking, big horses

“It’s a big family day,” he said with evident pride.

Tom has passed the planning and decorating down to the next generation. But, one thing’s for sure, just like generations before, they’ll all gather in Madison Square after they finish walking for a picnic and to watch the end of the parade.

Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo

'Cart of McCarthys'

If Michael McCarthy, who came to Savannah from County Mayo in 1851, could see his legacy, he would bear witness to four generations of McCarthys marching together on Thursday, led by his great-great-great grandson Patrick McCarthy.

Pat’s father, Michael, now 91, in 1972 founded the Fenian Society, one of the sponsors of the annual Celtic Cross Ceremony. As in years past, the Fenians will gather once again for breakfast on March 17 before joining their families for the parade. The McCarthys will ride on the decorated farm trailer that has served as their float for the past several, said Pat’s wife Gail, after years of walking the parade route, first under the shade of umbrellas and then with their growing broods in strollers and wagons.

Credit: Special Photo Credit: Special Photo

“We called it a ‘cart of McCarthys,’” she said.

The sixth and seventh generation of McCarthys, which includes 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren who will come in from all over for the celebration, will keep the tradition alive. After the parade, they all will gather at Pat’s parents’ home in Thunderbolt for a family meal.

Fogarty 'family reunion'

Edward, Pat, Mike, and Lynn Fogarty – part of the extended Fogarty clan that includes John, Ed’s son, who is general chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee – have been marching together, sometimes riding on a handmade float adorned with an eponymous banner, for upwards of 25 years now.

Their roots here, though, were planted when their great-grandfather migrated from England to the United States in the early years of the 20th century. He was a ship captain, a merchant marine, who moved from England to Boston, before relocating to work at the port of Savannah. He got married, had kids, and founded a turpentine factory. He went back out to sea to fight in World War II, where he died.

Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo Credit: Savannah Morning News file photo

Three Fogarty’s have served as the parade’s grand marshal: William L. Fogarty in 1986, John J. Fogarty in 1950, and Thomas J. Fogarty, the Savannah Fire Chief, in 1937.

They have lots of stories to tell.

Mike, now 65, remembers marching as a 10-year-old alongside other Irish Catholic middle schoolers. “It was not the big party it is today,” he explained. “It was really just a parade.”

When their brother Chris passed away 10 years ago, Lynn Fogarty, along with Chris’ son Pat, honored Chris’s last wishes to spread his ashes throughout the parade route, from the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist onward.

“When he got sick, he got real sentimental,” said Mike. “He started marching in fifth grade at St. James.”

“He really enjoyed the parade. He was one of the ones who really got into building the float,” said Lynn.

During preparations for the last parade n 2019, John Fogarty remembers getting an unexpected call from the U.S. Secret Service. Then-Vice President Mike Pence wanted to attend.

How did he deal with them?

“Do whatever they say,” John said with a chortle.

More: Savannah St. Patrick's Day is back, and Grand Marshal Danny Powers is ready

Security amplified. Snipers lined rooftops. Protestors and supporters gathered behind double-stacked barricades.

It’s not unusual for the parade committee to encounter major political figures. Before he was elected the 39th U.S. President, Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter took part in the parade. This year, John Fogarty said, the Irish Minister of Justice Helen McEntee will be making an appearance at the parade, as will mayors from counties in Ireland.

But for him, and his uncles, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is really like “a family reunion.”

History: Timeline: St. Patrick's party changes marked by gates, wristbands, porta-potties, snakes

Other branches of the Fogarty family, distant relatives originally hailing from County Tipperary in Ireland, will march alongside them. A couple of years ago, a Fogarty family from Australia, who was on vacation in Savannah, marched with them.

“I see people from third and fourth grade,” said Mike. “And they look a little different. You’re reconnecting with friends and family. And then after the parade, we'll go to one of the squares and have a Thanksgiving or Christmas basically.”

On the menu: Mike's slow-cooked corned beef sandwiches.

Mike Fogarty's Crockpot Corned Beef After the parade wraps, the Fogarty family retires to Pulaski Square, where Mike Fogarty serves up corned beef sandwiches on rye bread. Here's his quick, easy, and tasty take on the sandwich's centerpiece. Makes 8 to 10 sandwiches 1 large white onion, peeled and cut into medium pieces 4 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch sections 4-pound uncooked corned beef brisket with spice packet 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar 1-2 (11.5-ounce) bottles Guiness Extra Stout 2 bay leaves Layer the onions and carrots in the bottom of the slow cooker. Rub the corned beef with the contents of the spice packet and brown sugar. Set the seasoned corned beef fat side up on top of the vegetables. Pour the Guiness over the beef and vegetables until they are covered. Add water, if needed. Toss in the bay leaves, cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours, until the corned beef is cooked through and slices easily.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Family reunion': Savannah's legacy families celebrate return of St. Patrick's Day parade