ajc logo
X

Empty Stocking Fund: Woman credits Salvation Army for turning life around

ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Partner Badge Logo
Savannah Morning News
By Anthony Belinfante
2 hours ago
ajc.com

Credit: Empty Stocking Fund

Taylor has been given a second chance at life thanks to the Salvation Army. A single mother of two children, Taylor has been able to turn her life around not only for herself, but for her two boys as well. After struggling to raise her first child on her own, Taylor moved into the Salvation Army Savannah shelter. By doing so, her life changed forever.

While living in the shelter with her only son at the time, the Salvation Army helped Taylor find a job so that she could get back on her feet. Taylor did not take the opportunity lightly. She worked hard and learned how to properly save her money. In no time she was able to move out of the shelter and into a place of her own.

Having her second child has not slowed Taylor down. She is still working, saving money, and doing everything she can to provide a good life for herself and her children. Taylor credits the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope mission for being there for her when no one else was willing to, and for teaching her important skills like time and money management. Taylor thanks the Salvation Army for not only helping her, but actually caring about her, and people like her, as well.

The Salvation Army and the Empty Stocking Fund helps families like Taylor's during the Christmas season.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

To donate, please send checks made payable toSCF – Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Or click here:

Donations

Anonymous: $200

David Bulman: $100

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $500

In honor of Kathy Dutko: $30

Anonymous: $40

Anonymous: $100

In honor of Pope & Catherine Sears: $50

In memory of Neally & Peggy Thompson: $100

Happy Memories of the Class of 1950 S.H.S.: $100

Mike & Maggie Newman: $50

Jacob J. Anderson: $400

Anonymous: $50

Honoring those we've lost: $250

Thomas Crum & Marilyn Ratliff: $50

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Empty Stocking Fund: Woman credits Salvation Army for turning life around

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Don't worry — That dark-haired woman sketching you at Lone Wolf Lounge is just NoNo...
45m ago
'Metalvannah' still holds strong as new and old bands find spaces for metal amid lost...
1h ago
Sea-level rise threatens Gullah Geechee land, way of life. They have a plan to save it
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top