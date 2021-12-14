Empty Stocking Fund: Woman credits Salvation Army for turning life around

Taylor has been given a second chance at life thanks to the Salvation Army. A single mother of two children, Taylor has been able to turn her life around not only for herself, but for her two boys as well. After struggling to raise her first child on her own, Taylor moved into the Salvation Army Savannah shelter. By doing so, her life changed forever.

While living in the shelter with her only son at the time, the Salvation Army helped Taylor find a job so that she could get back on her feet. Taylor did not take the opportunity lightly. She worked hard and learned how to properly save her money. In no time she was able to move out of the shelter and into a place of her own.