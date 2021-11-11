The Democrat will vote on the issue, though Republicans hold majorities in the House and the Senate and are leading the redrawing of the district maps.

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

The redistricting special session is projected to last most of November, and legislative leaders have voiced hope to conclude their work ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 25.

Beyond the special session

The redistricting votes could be the first of many for Jackson.

The day after her election, she walked back a previous statement about running again in 2022. She'd previously vowed only to fill out the remainder of Stephens' term. But after hearing feedback from her supporters, she's now taking a "wait-and-see" approach.

Credit: Georgia House of Representatives

Jackson won soundly on election night, taking home 53% of the vote in the five-candidate race. Former Board of Elections Member Antwan Lang finished second with 18.68%. A total of 5,145 voters cast their ballot in the District 165 race.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Edna Jackson sworn in at Georgia Capitol, just in time to vote on redistricting