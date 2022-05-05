Early morning boat accident on Wilmington River claims life of local business owner, boating enthusiast

'The water was his world'

Moore's daughter, Erin, said her father, who owned Precision Cutting Service, "loved everything about the water."

"Being on a boat just made him the happiest," she said.

Moore and his wife, Tina, lived steps away from the Savannah Yacht Club, which was a "special place" to him, said Erin Moore, who with Kristin Moore, was one of the Moore's two daughters.

"(Being on the water) was his world," Erin said.

Another place that was special to Moore was the Bahamas, where he recently purchased a home, his daughter said. Currently, his 42-foot fishing boat, "SeaMoore," is in the Bahamas, she said. He also owned a 20-foot center console boat, she added.

Moore was one of seven children born to the late Clayton and Jane Moore. He attended Nativity School and graduated from Benedictine Military School, like his father before him, another family member said. His brother, Paul "Stump" Moore, also died in a 2014 boating accident.

Erin Moore said her aunt told her that "there will probably be a thunderstorm tonight because (her dad) and his brother will be raising Hell in heaven."

