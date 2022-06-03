Congressional Committee demands answers from Daniel Defense, other gun manufacturers

Glossary

Semi-automatic weapon

A rifle or pistol that fires once for each trigger pull and reloads automatically for the next shot. AR-15-style guns are semi-automatic. By gun enthusiasts maintain, however, that semi-automatic weapons are not "assault rifles," which they contend are military firearms capable of firing without pause until their magazines are empty. However, the federal Public Safety and Recreation Firearms Act in effect between 1994-2004 banned the manufacture, sales, transfer and possession of semiautomatic assault weapons, including the AR-15 and similar firearms.

High-capacity magazines

A gun magazine is the piece that holds shells for feeding into a firearm's chamber. A high-capacity magazine is typically defined as any magazine or drum that is capable of holding more than either 10 or 15 rounds of ammunition, allowing shooters to fire more rounds without reloading. Standard high-capacity magazines hold 30 rounds; some magazines can hold up to 100.

According to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, between 2009 and 2020, high-capacity magazines led to five times as many people being shot per mass shooting.

Only 10 states of 50 prohibit high-capacity magazine sales.

Mass shooting

The Congressional Research Service defines mass shootings as "occurring in relatively public places, involving four or more deaths — not including the shooter(s) — and gunmen who select victims somewhat indiscriminately. The violence in these cases is not a means to an end — the gunmen do not pursue criminal profit or kill in the name of terrorist ideologies, for example."

About 1% of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. occur in mass shootings like the ones in Buffalo and Uvalde. Since 2009, 274 mass shootings have resulted in the death of 1,536 people and 983 people wounded; 25% of those killed are children 18 years and under. More than 75% of mass shootings are carried out with handguns, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

However, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the number of AR-style weapons manufactured in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2004, when the U.S. Congress allowed the assault weapons ban to sunset. That ban, signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994, banned the manufacturer and consumer sales of the AR-15 and other semiautomatic rifles.

Semi-automatic, military-style weapons, such as the ones made by Daniel Defense, have been used by the assailants in 14 of those shootings. These shootings include the most recent school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, where the shooter, armed with 23 weapons fired more than 1,000 bullets from his hotel window, killing 60 people and injuring more than 400 with gunshot wounds. At least one of the shooter's weapons was made by Daniel Defense and equipped with a bump stock and a 100-round high-capacity magazine.

By SMN's own calculations, these incidents of mass shootings with AR-15-style weapons represent 5.1% of mass shootings, but account for 17.9% of the deaths.