“I have a passion and I have the fire to push, thrive and make change,” he said.

Background

Rhodes, a native of Savannah, is a graduate of Beach High School and has been married to his wife Saquana for 14 years. The couple has 10 children.

In 2014, Rhodes founded Savannah Royal Lions Youth Organization, as way to provide athletic and social activities for youth in the area. Rhodes is also the owner of Royal Rhodes LLC, which is a landscaping, trucking and cleaning service company.

He has also served on the Savannah Parks and Recreation board.

Platform:

Rhodes said some of his goals include:

Building strong relationships with the community

Focusing on the needs of the community

Building relationships between school teachers and the community

Help to stop crime in the community and in the schools

Wants the board president to be more accessible to the community, like attending school board meetings

“I love this city and I just want to see Savannah thrive in academics, athletics, job training and college," he said. “Whatever it is for these kids. “

Opponents

Rhodes is facing Tye Whitely, Roger Moss and Peter Robyn for the role as school board president. Current school board president Joe Buck is not running for re-election.

Seats for the school board will be on the same ballot as the state and federal primary elections on May 24.

More details about Rhodes can be found by going to his campaign website, Rhodes for School Board President.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Community leader Todd Rhodes announces run for Savannah-Chatham schools board president